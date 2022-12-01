Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Vladimir Putin (l), President of Russia, and Sergei Shoigu, Defense Minister of Russia. (Archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

According to Defense Minister Shoigu, Russia’s military should use “advanced” weapon systems in the Ukraine war.

Munich – There is no end in sight to the Ukraine war. Apparently, the Russian leadership under Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin wants to continue attacks on Ukraine. For more than nine months, Russian troops have been attacking the neighboring country with all sorts of weapons. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, more modern weapons should now be used in Ukraine.

Escalation in the Ukraine war? Russia wants to use “advanced” weapons

“We must continue to update and produce advanced systems,” the English-language opposition newspaper was quoted as saying The Moscow Times Putin’s defense minister from a meeting at the ministry. Ultimately, these weapon systems would also have to be used in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Shoigu is said to have stressed.

It is primarily about high-precision long-range missiles, drones and artillery weapon systems. These are key factors “to effectively defeat the enemy,” underscored the Russian Defense Minister. The Russian military attacks Ukraine mainly with rockets. In recent months, however, there have also been repeated attacks with Iranian kamikaze drones. Moscow may therefore want to make these weapons even more powerful – and deadlier.

“Advanced” weapons: Moscow also wants to expand nuclear infrastructure

In combat operations, missile units and artillery would play a “significant role”. At the beginning of the meeting, Shoigu announced loudly The Moscow Times Therefore, on the basis of the “accumulated experience” one wants to discuss further steps “to expand the combat capability of the rocket units and artillery”.

In addition, it was also about the nuclear forces of the Russian military. Here, too, Russia apparently wants to make progress in the background of the war of aggression in Ukraine. Shoigu announced that the Ministry of Defense will focus on developing nuclear infrastructure next year. This should have caused enthusiasm among propagandists on state television. There are repeated threats of nuclear strikes against European countries. (bb)