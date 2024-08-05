WSJ: Iran Refuses to Soften Response to Haniyeh Killing, Prepares to Respond

Iran has refused to soften its reaction to the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing sources.

Iran told Arab diplomats on Saturday that it doesn’t care whether the response triggers war. The Wall Street Journal

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani promised that the Islamic Republic would respond harshly to Israel for the killing of Haniyeh so that it would understand the grave consequences of its brutal behavior in the security sphere.

At the same time, the US called on its allies to convey a signal to Tehran not to escalate the situation. They also warned that a serious blow would be followed by a response.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post (JP) reported that Iran plans to attack Israel on August 12-13, the holy day of the Jewish people’s catastrophe. The attack will be carried out jointly with the Hezbollah movement. It is noted that Western intelligence has evidence that the attack will take place on the day of mourning.

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated in recent days after rocket strikes in Tehran killed the chairman of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and in Beirut, one of the commanders of the military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shokr. Hamas and Hezbollah have placed the blame on Israel.

Related materials:

US promises to help Israel defend itself against possible attack

The United States will engage the forces of allies and partners to collectively defend Israel from a possible attack by Iran, said US President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer. He stressed that the state faces an extraordinary threat.

The United States and other partners and allies have come together to help Israel defend itself and defeat the threat. We are preparing to do so again if needed. John Finer Deputy National Security Advisor to the President of the United States

The changes in U.S. force readiness in the region suggest preparations for possible retaliation against Israel by Iran or another adversary, the official said.

Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, declared his readiness to confront Iran and warned the country’s leaders against attacking.

Iran and its proxies seek to tighten the noose of terror around Israel’s neck. We are determined to confront them on all fronts, near and far. Anyone who attacks us will pay a very high price. Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

An Israeli official told NBC News that Israel is bracing for a possible multi-day attack from Iran and Hezbollah. “They’re just going to try to wear us down,” he said, raising concerns that waves of missiles and drones could be launched toward the country over the next few days.

Related materials:

US calls ceasefire a condition for ending Gaza conflict

The coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, called a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a condition for ending military actions in the conflict zone.

We still believe that a ceasefire agreement is the best way to end this war. We also believe that it is entirely possible John Kirby Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire agreement with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. She said she had a frank and constructive conversation with Netanyahu. The politician “expressed to the prime minister her grave concerns” about the high number of civilian casualties in the enclave.