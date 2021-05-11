ofKatharina Haase shut down

The rocket attacks by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas on Israel apparently resulted in the first deaths. The Israeli Air Force flies retaliatory attacks.

The conflict in Gaza and Jerusalem is escalating. There has been riots for days.

The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas is firing rockets at targets in Israel.

The Israeli Air Force responds with retaliatory strikes on Gaza. There are said to be the first deaths.

Update from May 11th, 2:55 p.m .: Two women in southern Israel were killed by rockets from the Gaza Strip. As the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom announced, the two 65 and 40-year-old women died on Tuesday in the coastal city of Ashkelon. A spokesman blamed the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for the deaths.

Conflict in Jerusalem and Gaza: The north of Israel is also allegedly under fire by Hamas

Update from May 11, 2:35 p.m .: The armed conflict between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and Israel is escalating unchecked.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have extended their rocket attacks northward on Israel. According to the army, warning sirens also sounded in the port city of Ashdod on Tuesday afternoon. According to the German press agency (dpa), the Al-Kassam brigades confessed to the attacks. This is the military wing of the Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip.

Since Monday evening there have been countless attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel. There is now talk of several hundred missiles. Israel’s air force is responding with air strikes in the coastal area. Images from the Gaza Strip show heavily devastated buildings, the damage allegedly originating from the air strikes.

Conflict in Jerusalem and Gaza: German government condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

Update from May 11, 12.50 p.m .: The reactions from German politics to the escalating violence in the Middle East are increasing. The Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * has now also commented on the violent clashes between militant Palestinians and Israel.

“It is an unjustifiable escalation in a tense situation,” said a government spokesman in Berlin this Tuesday. The German government condemned the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip “in the strongest possible terms”. According to Israeli sources, the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas had fired more than 200 rockets by Tuesday morning. Israel then flew around 130 air strikes on targets in the Palestinian Territory.

Conflict in Jerusalem and Gaza: Harsh criticism from Germany of rocket shelling against Israel

Update from May 11th, 11.30 a.m .: The armed conflict between Hamas and Israel is provoking initial reactions from German politicians. The foreign policy spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Jürgen Hardt, called on the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas to stop the rocket attacks on Israel immediately.

“The CDU / CSU parliamentary group condemns the continued rocket fire on targets in Israel by the radical Islamic Hamas. The new escalation of violence clearly shows the world how fragile the security situation in the region is, “Hardt is quoted as saying:” The shelling of Jerusalem shows the intention of militant Palestinians to cause maximum destruction while accepting innocent civilian victims. The Palestinian leadership is therefore called upon to distance itself unequivocally from violence within its own ranks. “

According to various reports, it is the most violent military exchange in years. Hamas announced on Monday that it would continue the rocket attacks until Israel ended its alleged “aggression” in Jerusalem. Around the religiously extremely important Temple Mount in the metropolis (around 900,000 inhabitants) there had been riots between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in recent days – with numerous injuries. Both sides blame each other for the recent escalation.

Violence in Jerusalem: Riots between militant Palestinians and Israelis continue

Update from May 11, 6:40 a.m .: According to members of the Israeli military, more than 200 rockets by the insurgents have now been shot down on Israel during the unrest between militant Palestinians and Israelis. Around 90 percent could be stopped using the “iron dome” interception system, according to the Israeli side.

Around a third of the rockets fell in the Gaza Strip itself. The Israeli military describe this as “an extraordinary amount”. It can be assumed that there were also victims of the rocket attacks there. Six people were injured in a rocket attack in a residential building in Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip.

Attack on Israel: Palestinians fire more than 200 rockets

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, which has been simmering and recurring for years, had reached a new high point in the past few days. On Monday evening, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip finally started firing rockets at Israel. The Israeli military then began shooting at targets in Gaza as well. So far, around 130 attacks are said to have been carried out. The main aim is to shoot at facilities for the production of missiles, storage and training facilities as well as military positions.

Gaza conflict: possibly children killed

The Israeli military reports that at least 15 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed as of this writing. The Ministry of Health in Gaza spoke of 22 dead, including nine children. The Israeli army spokesman said that this report was known. He will be checked.

First report from May 10th, 8:40 p.m.

Munich / Jerusalem / Tel Aviv – The situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip * continues to worsen. After there had been violent clashes between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians in the past few days, rocket attacks by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas on targets in Jerusalem followed on Monday evening (May 10). *

Violence in Jerusalem: Hamas rockets on Israel, air strikes by the Israeli air force

The Israeli Air Force responded with air strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. As the ARD–daily News reported, there should have been at least nine deaths on Monday evening. As of 6 p.m. local time, seven rockets were fired at Jerusalem. At the center of the conflict is the Temple Mount in the metropolis with almost 900,000 inhabitants.

Hamas demands that Israel withdraw all security forces from the Temple Mount. Both the Western Wall, which is immensely important for Judaism, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered one of the most important mosques in Islam, are located there.

From the Gaza Strip: Rockets fired at southern Israel – threats against Tel Aviv

According to ARD Dozens of rockets were also fired on southern Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel *, said on Monday that his country wanted to maintain security in the region. In the evening there was the daily News however, according to threats from the Gaza Strip against Tel Aviv to attack the city from 8 p.m. local time. So far it has remained with the reports about it.

Serious unrest has been raging for days, especially in East Jerusalem. Among other things, security forces are pelted with stones and use tear gas against the Palestinian Protestants. Before that, there had been efforts to establish a policy of détente.