After a week of what is already considered his fourth war, Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas already face accusations of possible war crimes on Loop.

Israel claims that Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critical voices claim that the Hebrew state employs disproportionate force.

Who has the reason? It’s hard to tell, especially amid the noise of the fighting.

The launch of hundreds of rockets The vagueness against Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian extremist groups is quite clear. International law prohibits attacking civilians or carrying out indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas.

In the past week, Hamas extremists and other Palestinian groups launched hundreds of rockets into Israeli territory. Photo: REUTERS

The rockets that hit apartment buildings in Tel Aviv are a clear violation.

But in Gaza, where 2 million people are crammed into a narrow coastal strip, the situation is much more complex.

Both parties operate in a densely populated, urban terrain because it is basically all there is. Due to lack of space and heavy shelling, there are few safe places for Gazans to go.

The blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas took over the territory in 2007 makes leaving almost impossible.

As a grassroots movement, Hamas is highly integrated into Palestinian society, with a political branch and charities that operate outside of their armed wing.

Although Israel and Western countries view Hamas as a terrorist organization, in practice it is the government of Gaza, with tens of thousands of people hired as civil servants and policemen.

So having a relationship with Hamas does not imply that someone is a combatant, and there are many in Gaza who oppose the group, all equally exposed and with nowhere to run.

The International Criminal Court this year launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants during the last war, in 2014. Both sides appear to use the same tactics in the new war.

Here’s a look at possible violations of international law.

Urban warfare

It is clear that Palestinian fighters operate in residential areas and have positioned tunnels, rocket launchers and command and control infrastructures near schools, mosques and homes.

A prosecutor would have to show that combatants deliberately placed military assets near civilians to take advantage of protections afforded non-combatants during a war.

A building turned into rubble in Gaza City after a bombing by Israel. Photo: EFE

“If France invades Switzerland, the Swiss are not prohibited from defending Geneva, which includes putting Swiss soldiers, Swiss artillery positions and so on inside Geneva,” explained Marco Sassoli, professor at the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.

Since international humanitarian law applies to all sides in a conflict, the French could also fight in Geneva.

But this is where the question of proportionality applies: To continue the analogy, Was the attack proportional to the provocation French over Geneva?

Disproportionate strength?

Critics of Israel often accuse the country of using disproportionate force. They point out that undeclared nuclear power, which has the most powerful Army in the region, wage war against a group armed with little more than long-range rockets, most of which are intercepted by Israeli defenses.

As on other occasions, this conflict has a dramatic disparity, with at least 200 dead in Gaza, almost half women and children, and 10 dead in Israel, almost all civilians, including a minor, and a military man.

Israel claims it has the right to eliminate the rocket threat, which includes associated hand-held infrastructure.

He claims to make every effort to avoid harm to civilians, such as warning them before some attacks. But Sassoli noted that in past conflicts, Israel had “a fairly broad concept of what a legitimate military target is.”

Israeli gunnery fires at Hamas targets in Gaza on Tuesday. Photo: AP

In international law, proportionality also refers to individual attacks, but experts note that it is extremely difficult to show that a particular attack is disproportionate.

It would be necessary to know what the target was, what military advantage was obtained and if that exceeded the damage inflicted on civilians and civilian property. This means that, in practice, only the most extreme cases are likely to be prosecuted.

Israel on Saturday bombed the 12-story building that housed the Gaza offices of The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera television, as well as dozens of private departments and small businesses such as a law firm, a blood testing laboratory and a production company. of TV.

The Israeli army warned residents to evacuate the building and no one was injured.

Israel’s military claim that Hamas had a considerable presence in the building, with a command center, an intelligence division and other infrastructure to coordinate combat operations. But he did not present evidence.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack, and the news agency has called for an independent investigation.

“We have no indication that Hamas was in the building or operating in the building, nor did we receive any warning (about it) before the attack. This is something that we expressly check as best we can,” Pruitt said Monday.

Attacking a media center would be “totally illegal,” Sassoli said in turn, but it is impossible to know if the bombing was justified without knowing what the Army’s target was.

Attacks with civilian casualties raise important proportionality doubts.

A protest against Israel amid the escalation on the border, this Tuesday at the Hawara checkpoint, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Photo: REUTERS

Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Sunday along a major avenue in Gaza City, claiming it was targeting Hamas “underground military infrastructure.”

The bombardment toppled three buildings and killed 42 people, including 16 women and 10 children. The previous day, an attack on a crowded refugee camp killed 10 women and children. Israeli media say the Army attacked Hamas leaders gathered in the building.

Clandestine army

Members of Hamas’s armed wing rarely wear uniforms or they identify themselves in public, and hide when hostilities begin, as do the group’s political leaders.

The vast majority of Hamas supporters do not participate in the fighting, so they are not supposed to be targeted. The International Committee of the Red Cross defines a combatant as someone with a “continuing combat role” or people fighting at the time of attack, a widely used definition.

So even if a building were filled with convinced Hamas supporters, experts say it would not be considered a legitimate target unless they were actively engaged in combat operations.

Source: The Associated Press

