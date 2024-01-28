Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and at least 25 service members were injured in an overnight drone attack on a small American outpost in Jordan. US officials made this known to CNN. It is the first time that American troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.

US Central Command confirmed in a statement that three service members were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted a base in northeast Jordan.” The killing of the three Americans on Jordanian territory, on the border with Syria, represents a significant escalation of an already precarious situation in the Middle East.

As of Friday, there have been more than 158 strikes against US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, although officials have described the constant firing of drones, rockets and missiles as unsuccessful as they often caused no injuries serious or damage to infrastructure.

Biden: “Iran behind attacks on US soldiers in Jordan”

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know that it was carried out by radical Iranian-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” US President Joe Biden said. “Have no doubts – he added – we will hold all those responsible to account at the time and in the way we choose”.