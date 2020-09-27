In the UK, new restrictions have been adopted due to the increasing number of infections. In contrast, numerous citizens take to the streets. The police intervene.

In London, thousands of people have taken to the streets against the new restrictions.

This led to clashes with the police and protesters were arrested.

Children carried questionable posters during the demonstration.

Update from September 27, 11:01 a.m.: Just on the day that in the British capital London Corona demos escalated (see original report) has Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson the UN member states for cohesion in the fight against future pandemics asked. “If we do not unite and direct our fire against our common enemy, we know that everyone will lose,” said Johnson on Saturday at the General debate of the UN General Assembly in a video message. This also includes carefully examining the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic has humanity “United like never before”said Johnson. But the virus also has one “Extraordinary power of division” produced, for example when the countries were fighting each other for medical supplies. After nine months of fighting the pandemic, the international community is standing “Tattered” represent.

Boris Johnson worked with Bill Gates on the five-point plan for Corona

He promised the upcoming British G7 presidency to use in the coming year to “bring the world back together after Covid”. Johnson submitted one to his UN colleagues Five point planwho, together with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the British Wellcome Trust was developed. According to this, a worldwide network is to be created to identify pathogens before they jump from animals to humans.

In the UK, Johnson is in the fore for his handling of the pandemic criticism. This week, Johnson quit because of yet another surge in the number of cases Restrictions on.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put forward a five-point plan to fight the corona pandemic. © Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire / dpa

Escalation in the corona demo: the number of injured police officers is increasing – children with signs with a Nazi quote

Update from September 27th, 8:51 am: 16 people arrested and nine police officers injured (two of them with head injuries who had to be treated in hospital) are the preliminary results of the Corona demos in London (see original report). The city police called on the people Twitter to disperse:

Ten people have been arrested following demonstrations in Trafalgar Square, which moved to Hyde Park. Sadly, four of our officers have been injured, two require hospital treatment. We continue to urge crowds to disperse. This protest is no longer exempt from the regulations. – MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) September 26, 2020

Hundreds Vaccination opponents and opponents of Corona measures took to the streets on Saturday .. The police drove them on the Trafalgar Square apart, there were clashes. Also a protest group in Hyde Park was broken up by the police. According to the police, the demonstrators did not keep the distance. Signs said, for example, “No to mandatory vaccines” or “No to mandatory vaccines” “Covid-1984” based on George Orwells dark novel “1984” – but also signs with a slogan attributed to Joseph Goebbels (see original report).

Anti-Corona demo escalation: police officers injured – children wave signs with Nazi quotes

Original notification from September 26th: London / Munich – One Anti-Corona demonstration in London is downright escalated. After clashes between protesters and the police were arrested ten people. Four law enforcement officers were injured, and two of them were forced to treated in hospital become.

Thousands of opponents of the restrictions made for a quarter of the nation Lockdown have resulted in Trafalgar Square gathered. The mood quickly heated up, as the circulating photos show. It shows how one Woman fell to the groundthat had got caught between fronts.

Violence ERUPTS as police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Trafalgar Square, London #TrafalgarSquare Footage available: https://t.co/2SDjsu7pua pic.twitter.com/62klj4w6wI – Urban Pictures UK (@Urban_Pictures) September 26, 2020

Corona demo in London: Police officers use batons

Rescue workers who are said to have been shot drove the masses with theirs Batons back. In the first row of the demonstrators stood Man with cricket helmet on the head. He had a bleeding wound on his face.

Of the protesters, the Distance rules * disregarded, none of them in the photos is wearing one Mask*. According to the English tabloid Sun they shouted “Choose your side” or “We disagree”. On posters should be messages like “No more lies, no more masks, no more lockdown”, “Now it is tyranny“Or” My body – my choice, not me vaccinate against Covid to let ”have been read.

Rough landing: a woman falls during the anti-corona demo. © JUSTIN TALLIS / afp

Corona demo in London: Cyanide vaccine compared – alleged Goebbels saying quoted

Children reminded of you on signs Joseph Goebbels attributed saying. “If you have a big lie and repeat it often enough, then in the end people will believe it, ”the NSDAP Propaganda Minister is said to have said during the Nazi regime. In addition, the vaccines being researched * were included highly toxic cyanides compared.

With more than 42,000 fatalities Great Britain is the most severely affected country in Europe in the corona pandemic *. On Saturday alone there were more 6042 new infections counted.

Corona demo in London: Nationwide lockdown in Great Britain should be avoided

In order to avoid another nationwide lockdown, now regional measures decided. The new lockdowns will affect parts of Scotland and Wales, all of Northern Ireland and, in England, the North East, Merseyside, Birmingham, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Leicester and West York regions. (mg)

Protests against the corona measures have also increased in a neighboring German country. Another tactic in the UK during a study is causing a stir.

In large parts of Europe, the number of infections rose again towards the end of the summer.

