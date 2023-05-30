Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Kosovan police and KFOR troops clashed with Serb protesters in Zvecan on Monday. © -STR/AFP

The conflict flares up again in Kosovo. NATO soldiers of the KFOR troops are attacked – Serbia puts its army on high alert.

Pristina/Munich – Riots in Kosovo are again causing international concern – and are giving Russia ammunition for allegations against NATO: According to NATO, around two dozen soldiers from the KFOR peacekeeping force were injured in violent protests by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo in the village of Zvecan. The soldiers deployed to protect town halls were attacked from crowds with exploding incendiary devices on Monday (May 29), NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) announced.

A Serb was injured by gunfire, the hospital in the nearby town of Mitrovica said. Another 52 Serbs were hospitalized there with injuries, the hospital said.

NATO soldiers injured in Kosovo – Putin’s state media raise allegations

Around 25 soldiers from Italy and Hungary suffered broken bones and burns. Other sources give higher numbers. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke of eleven injured Italians, the Budapest portal hvg.hu of 20 injured Hungarian soldiers. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the incidents “unacceptable and irresponsible”. According to eyewitnesses, the police, made up of ethnic Albanians, used tear gas against the protests. Serbian state television reported that two Serbs were also injured.

This message also attacked the Russian state agency mug on. Here, however, it was said that NATO KFOR soldiers had “attacked Serbs in Kosovo”. Serbia and Russia are linked by a long-established partnership – and the Kremlin repeatedly raises allegations against NATO. NATO strongly condemned the attacks on KFOR troops. “Such attacks are totally unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. We call on all sides to refrain from actions that further escalate tensions and to engage in dialogue,” a spokeswoman for the military alliance said.

Kosovo: Serbia puts the army on the highest level of combat readiness – scandal surrounding Djokovic in Paris

Meanwhile, Serbia has put its armed forces on the highest level of combat readiness, as announced by Defense Minister Milos Vucevic. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had already ordered combat readiness on Friday, albeit initially at a lower level.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic once again got involved in political events. “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop the violence,” he wrote on a camera after his opening match at the highly acclaimed Grand Slam tournament Roland Garros in Paris. The written statement was broadcast, among other things, on large screens in the stadium. The by no means purely pacifist statement caused some uproar: On social media, users demanded, among other things, a ban for Djokovic.

Kosovo local elections cause heated atmosphere – escalation at Mitrovica

The background to the conflict between the Serb minority and the Albanian majority in Kosovo, which recently flared up again, is the local elections on April 23. The Serbs, who make up the majority of the population in the northern part of the country, boycotted the elections. As a result, Albanian mayoral candidates also won in Serb-majority communities.

Ethnic Serbs gathered to protest when they took office on Monday. The escalation came when the Serbian crowd in Zvecan refused to let the Kosovar police vehicles that were still there drive away. The KFOR squad then broke up the meeting.

Ethnic Serbs had already withdrawn from the police and other public offices last year in protest against the policies of the Albanian population group. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. However, this is not recognized by Serbia or by the Serb population in Kosovo. KFOR, sent by NATO, has been tasked with ensuring security in the country since 1999 on the basis of a UN mandate. (rtr/fn)