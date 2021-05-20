The escalation of violence between the Israeli Army and the Palestinian militias in Gaza, which has already caused more than 220 deaths since May 10, adds new elements to the investigation opened on March 3 by the prosecution of the International Criminal Court (ICC). ) on the situation in Palestine for alleged war crimes committed since 2014 in the two parties to the conflict: on the one hand, the Israeli Army and, on the other, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. The chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, has warned that she will study including this new confrontation in the investigation. Israel, which is not a member of the court, rejects any interference.

More information

Bensouda gave this notice on May 12, in a statement to the Reuters agency, where he stressed that he was closely following the latest events “because there is an ongoing investigation, and both parties must avoid actions that may result in the commission of crimes. of war”. The ICC’s mandate is to prosecute those responsible for crimes, and not the countries, and according to its spokespersons, “once the jurisdiction of the prosecution in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem is established, it is empowered to investigate the alleged crimes committed there by citizens of States that are not members of this court ”.

It is not clear whether the Israeli government will prevent the entry of ICC envoys into Palestinian territories, to which it controls access. In this case, the work of the prosecution would be hampered, although it could also access witnesses who were in other countries. By not recognizing the court, Israel could simply ignore future actions or petitions from The Hague, headquarters of the ICC, on its citizens, such as an arrest warrant, committed to the collaboration of the international community should the circumstances arise.

Israel has not signed the Rome Statute, the founding text of the ICC, and has accused the prosecution of displaying an anti-Semitic bias. In turn, it maintains that Palestine is not an internationally recognized State. However, in 2012, the UN granted “observer” status to the Palestinian territories, and since the Palestinian Authority signed the 2015 Rome Statute, it was then able to request the opening of the case. He did it in 2018.

This April, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the Israeli authorities to impose a regime of apartheid to the Palestinians, defined in the Rome Statute as the establishment of an “institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination of one racial group over any other racial group or groups.” “Some 6.8 million Israeli Jews and about 6.8 million Palestinians live between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River, including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem,” said the HRW report, “most of this area is governed only by Israel, which discriminates against the Palestinians ”. The NGO has asked the ICC to investigate and prosecute those involved.

Although genocide and war crimes and crimes against humanity often reach international justice once committed, there have been open wars that the ICC has acted on while they were happening. Those of the Balkans (1991-2001) is one of them, and the now defunct International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia operated while hostilities continued. In the case of Israel, the onslaught of war is the most intense in the last seven years. Although the legitimacy obtained by the Palestinians before the United Nations in 2012, when it was recognized as an “observer”, has no consequences on the creation of a State, nor does it set its borders, it did give greater visibility to the search for a solution to a conflict contributing to instability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in The Hague, the articulation of the Palestinian case continues its course. And it does so with the victims of both parties as protagonists, “of a long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair for all,” according to prosecutor Bensouda.