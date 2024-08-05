Ryabkov: Doomsday Clock Shows Two Minutes to Go, But This Can Be Prevented

The Doomsday Clock shows two minutes to go, but this can be prevented by avoiding a new round of escalation of the situation, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov.

I would not like to speak in terms of “we are in free fall”, “we are flying into the abyss”, “we are on the edge of sliding into uncontrollable chaos” and so on, although logic suggests that such epithets probably come to mind more and more often. I would say that this clock is now showing something like two minutes to. This does not mean that the clock is irreversible and the “Doomsday Clock” will begin to strike. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The deputy minister also stressed that negotiations are necessary to ease the international situation. However, they cannot proceed in the mode of unilateral concessions and must be mutual.

Related materials:

The Doomsday Clock first appeared on the cover of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947. It is a symbolic clock face with hour and minute hands that show the time remaining before nuclear holocaust.

Nuclear scientists assess the risks of a global nuclear war, which would mean the end of humanity, as extremely serious. The clock is currently 90 seconds from midnight. The clock was first set to this position, as close to catastrophic as possible, last year, in January 2023. On January 23, 2024, the clock remained in the same position.

Russia and the US managed to avoid a spiral of escalation through a signal to the Pentagon

Ryabkov noted that Moscow and Washington were able to avoid a spiral of escalation because Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent a corresponding warning to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

I can say that, according to some signs, the signal that was sent from the Russian side reached Washington and, as I understand it, not only Washington but also some other capitals controlled by Washington. We avoided a new escalation spiral. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat also added that Russia should avoid escalating the situation, but such scenarios are being considered and taken into account.

The Defense Minister had a second telephone conversation with Austin on July 12. The New York Times reported that Moscow had discovered traces of a secret operation against Russia being prepared by Ukraine, which could have been approved by the Americans. Belousov then directly asked Austin whether the Pentagon knew about this, but received a negative answer.

The first conversation took place on June 25. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the minister pointed out the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supply of American weapons to Kyiv.

Russia rules out unilateral concessions on Ukraine issue

Ryabkov ruled out unilateral concessions by Moscow on the Ukrainian issue. He stressed that it is only possible to reach an agreement “on a piecemeal basis.”

Never in the future, even in the best possible scenario in our relations with NATO, with the EU, which is hard to imagine now, but even in these situations, no unilateral concessions from our side will be granted to the West Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The deputy minister emphasized that Moscow will not make any concessions or gifts to appease Washington. If the US again tries to impose something unilaterally beneficial on Russia, there will be no agreements.

You can only negotiate when everything is on the level; Americans understand this kind of conversation very well. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and the United States had closed contacts on the so-called “second track” with the participation of political scientists on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine. On July 27, the head of the Foreign Ministry ruled out capitulation to Ukraine.

Related materials:

Ukraine and Russia declare readiness for negotiations, but put forward their own conditions

In June, at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv had been given another “concrete, real peace proposal.” The head of state named the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, and the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics as a condition for the negotiations.

Among other things, Ukraine must abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO. Also, a fundamental position of the negotiations is the neutral and non-nuclear status of Kyiv.

The Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that there will be no “territorial concessions” to Ukraine. She pointed out that the new regions are now integral parts of Russia, and the Constitution prohibits the annexation of state territories.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a detailed discussion of issues of the country’s territorial integrity. An action plan for establishing peace in Ukraine will be ready by the end of November.

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak indicated that Kyiv is ready for negotiations with Moscow on terms that are based on international law.