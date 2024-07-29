Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

After the rocket attack on the Golan Heights, the Middle East is facing an escalation. The situation is dangerous for Israel; another war would pose problems for the country.

Tel Aviv – For a long time, the War in Israel and in the Gaza Strip almost fell into geopolitical oblivion: the conflict areas in the rest of the world were too big. Ukraine War A further escalation with Russia is expected due to the western F-16 fighter jets and in the USA, Donald Trump has a new opponent in Kamala Harris following Joe Biden’s withdrawal. But a rocket attack on the Golan Heights in northern Israel has painfully shown how charged the situation in the Middle East continues to be. The Jewish state reacted immediately to the attack – now there are fears that the conflict in the region could be on the verge of a massive escalation.

Israel’s reaction to rocket attack on Golan Heights feared

There is a deep sense of mourning in Israel following the devastating rocket attack on a football field in the Golan Heights. As the British Times reported, thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday to remember the twelve people killed. The children were surprised by the attack while playing football on Saturday evening. It was presumably planned by the Hezbollahthe militant group based in Lebanon. According to the newspaper, the dead on the Golan Heights are Druze, an Arab ethnic group with their own monotheistic faith, which is different from Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

It is estimated that there are one million members of this small ethnic-religious group worldwide. In the last century, the region was divided into three countries: Israel, Lebanon and Syria, first by Great Britain and France and later in the wars between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The Druze maintain their cultural and religious autonomy, but at the same time are committed to their nation-state. For the Israeli Druze, this means active participation in politics and joining the Israeli army, in which many of them have reached high ranks.

Attack on the Golan Heights: Israel reacts to Hezbollah – group to pay “high price”

Now, after the attack on the Golan Heights, Israel’s government, which launched heavy attacks on the Gaza Strip committed, is preparing for a retaliatory strike against Hezbollah. Since October 7, the conflict between the Jewish state and the group in Lebanon has been limited to smaller clashes: rocket attacks have been reported repeatedly in recent months, some of which have resulted in fatalities. Although the terrorist militia, which belongs to the Iranian “Axis of Resistance”, has so far fired around 6,000 rockets from Lebanon at the neighboring country, a major escalation in the Middle East has so far been avoided.

That could now change: After more than four hours of deliberations, the Security Cabinet authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Joav Galant, “to decide on the manner and timing of action against the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” the Prime Minister’s office announced in the evening. Netanyahu had previously threatened the pro-Iranian militia that it would pay a “high price.”

Escalation in the Middle East feared: Open war would pose problems for Israel

Air strikes are said to have taken place in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Palestinian reports of heavy attacks were received overnight from Houla, among other places. The area has been targeted by Israel’s air force several times in recent months. It was initially unclear whether this was Israel’s expected reaction to the rocket attack on the Golan. It remains to be seen to what extent Israel will expand its response to the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. But there is a great danger that Hezbollah could respond with even more heavy rocket fire.

This could plunge Israel into open war while its ground forces are still largely concentrated in Gaza. The danger of a multi-front war for Israel has been underlined since the Hamas-raid last October: Even then, analysts had expressed the view that several open conflicts could overwhelm Israel’s military. After almost nine months of fighting in the Gaza Strip, this situation has worsened for Israel – especially since the country has come under increasing international criticism for its military actions.

Fear of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah: Diplomats want to contain hostilities

As the New York Times reported on Sunday that Western diplomats were trying to prevent further escalation between Israel and the terrorist group in Lebanon due to the acute threat of war in the Middle East. US diplomats were in constant contact with the Israeli and Lebanese governments on Sunday in order to contain the hostilities, the relevant US authorities said in a statement.

UN officials also called on Israel and Hezbollah to “exercise maximum restraint” and warned that “this could trigger a larger conflagration that would plunge the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe.” This was stated in a statement by the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the Commander of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro.

Türkiye reacts to Israel attack: Erdogan threatens Tel Aviv

In view of the situation in Israel, there have recently been repeated threats between Turkey and Tel Aviv. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear that his country could possibly get involved in the conflict. “Just as we went into Nagorno-Karabakh, just as we went into Libya, we will do the same to them,” he said at an event organized by his ruling AKP party in Rize on the Black Sea, with Israel in mind. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz promptly warned the Turkish president: “Erdogan is following in Saddam Hussein’s footsteps and threatening to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz wrote late in the evening on the X platform.

But it is not only Turkey that currently has a great potential for escalation in the situation in Israel: if Tel Aviv decides to use massive military force against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran could be officially drawn into the conflict in the long term. The government in Tehran has repeatedly made clear in the past what its attitude is towards the “mortal enemy” Israel. The danger that a previously limited war could escalate and engulf the entire Middle East is now more real than ever.

New escalation becomes dangerous for Israel: Hezbollah is supported by Iran

The scenario could not be more threatening for Israel’s war-weary military: If Hezbollah receives even greater support from Iran, the – already strong – militia would tie up large parts of the armed forces in an open conflict and make the country more vulnerable to attacks from other neighboring countries. Such a situation would very likely suit Iran: An Israeli state that sinks into instability would simultaneously strengthen the position of the regime in Tehran.

“We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization. We have made it clear that Hezbollah must cease its attacks,” wrote British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on X in response to the attack on the Golan Heights. The danger of another war for Israel currently seems greater than ever. In the end, it will be crucial how the Israeli government behaves and what extent the retaliatory measures will take. (fbu)