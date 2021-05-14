Israel says it will continue to attack key targets while the Palestinian population residing in the enclave seek shelters in schools in central Gaza. Inside Israel, a new front is growing between the Jewish and Arab communities that led the authorities to decree a curfew due to the constant disturbances.

The death toll since Monday, May 10, in Gaza has risen to 120, including 31 minors, after the Israeli offensive by land and air this morning, while seven people have died in Israel. The hostilities have so far left some 830 wounded.

The anti-aircraft alarms did not stop ringing in neighboring Israeli communities of the enclave before the firing of rockets from the strip, while the Israeli Army responded with massive attacks in retaliation. This Friday the largest Israeli operation on Gaza took place since the start of the military escalation and consisted of 50 rounds of bombardment by land and air for 40 minutes, the Israeli Army detailed.

The Armed Forces said they will continue to attack targets in the enclave and that they “intend” to carry out another ground offensive: “We are prepared to do so,” a spokesman said. “We are doing it and we will continue to do it with great intensity. This is not the last word and this operation will continue as long as necessary,” warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the bombing continued.

An explosion lights up the sky after an Israeli airstrike, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. © AFP / Mohammed Abed

As the violence between Israel and Gaza intensifies, the tension has also spread to the mixed Jewish and Arab communities in Israel, a new internal front in this long conflict. In Lod, the police patrolled the streets and made arrests after several synagogues were attacked and street clashes broke out in some communities, prompting the President of Israel to warn of the danger of a “civil war”.

Tension grows between Israeli Jews and the Arab minority that represents approximately 21% of the country that lives alongside them in some communities. On Thursday night, groups of Jews and Arabs attacked people and damaged shops, hotels and vehicles, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and make more than 150 arrests, police reported.

In the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was killed Friday by Israeli army shots in an alleged stabbing attempt, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. According to the Army, the incident occurred at a military post near Ofra, when the suspect “sped up with his vehicle” against a soldier, then got out of the car and “tried to stab him.” The military man shot him and “neutralized” him, they said.

Border residents seek refuge

Palestinians residing on the northern and eastern border of Gaza are trying to flee the Israeli bombardments. This Friday, entire families are looking for temporary shelters in the center of Gaza, while Israeli artillery attacked the north of the enclave, bringing the front closer to civilian areas.

Some families have taken refuge in schools run by the United Nations.

Israel concentrates its troops along the border and summoned 9,000 reservists after days of clashes with the Islamic group Hamas. For its part, Hamas has fired some 1,800 rockets, which has been met with more than 600 Israeli air strikes, which have brought down at least three apartment buildings.

Egyptian delegation leaves Tel Aviv with Israeli rejection of a truce

Following Israel’s rejection of “all initiatives and mediation” for a truce with the Palestinian factions, the Egyptian delegation left Tel Aviv.

Egypt, which acts as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, went to Tel Aviv on Thursday to meet with Israeli officials, but learned of the intention of a “broad military operation” in the Gaza Strip before reaching any truce, according to sources stated under anonymity.

“It is clear that Israel has specific objectives … that it wants to achieve before a ceasefire such as the destruction of the military capabilities of the Palestinian resistance,” one of the Egyptian sources said.







The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, indicated that the EU does not have the capacity to resolve the current tension in the Middle East and the United States could only do so “assuming it wanted to.”

The Egyptian authorities announced that they have prepared at least three hospitals in the northeast of the country, which borders the Gaza Strip, in case it is necessary to transfer the wounded from the enclave.

Egypt is the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979, and in the current conflict it has offered to mediate, with no progress on the ground.

Israel and the Palestinian militias still show no containment, despite civilian deaths and international calls. The hostilities lead this new confrontation to a fourth war that brings back memories of the last three wars of 2008, 2012 and 2014, the latter the bloodiest, with a balance of 2,200 Palestinian and 73 Israeli fatalities.

With EFE and Reuters