Since 2022 we have been witnessing a predominantly economic and technological war, armed in Ukraine And Middle East. The balances of the world are changing, in short, medium and long term processes.

ONS 24, referring to a decision of the Russian government, recommends using alternative platforms to Google And YouTubeas Russian Internet providers are experiencing “unacceptable speeds” and are considering shutting them down across the entire Russian Federation.

The Economist reports that America is preparing for a new race for nuclear weapons and confirms that Iran has the atomic bomb. In addition. The United States fears a war on three fronts: with Russia in Europe, with China near Taiwan and on the Korean peninsula. “The US authorities – continues the newspaper – are pessimistic about their ability to simultaneously confront Russia, North Korea and China”.

Norwegian political scientist Glenn Diesen wrote on his X profile: “Escalation without diplomacy“. “NATO supports deep strikes on Russia (Kursk). It is impossible to criticize Zelensky even when he attacks the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and openly uses his brigades to attack civilians.” Vladimir Putin said that “NATO and Western intelligence services are behind the Ukrainian attack on Kursk.”

Diesen continued: “Despite the reckless escalation, the BORN continues to reject diplomacy and the EU is even penalizing member states that try to recover it. It is now clear that this war has nothing to do with “helping Ukraine”. There is a lack of political leadership and this situation can only end in disaster”.

Bloomberg Announces Japanese Prime Minister’s Resignation Kishida and his refusal to run again, “throwing the country into chaos,” Bloomberg always says.

The Federalist writes that “economic warfare has become a central element of international relations, although it is often abused and ineffective if sanctions are not strictly respected”, or easily circumvented. According to the Financial Times “the world’s largest oilfield services company, Houston-based SLB, is expanding into Russia, following the exit of its main Western rivals”, following the start of the war in 2022.

It is worth noting the top positions in the world ranking published in August 2024 by World Gold Council’srelating to the largest gold reserves, in tons: US: 8133; Germany: 3351; Italy: 2452; France: 2437; Russia: 2335; China: 2264. Italy’s third place is sensational and the wide gap between the United States and the other countries, where the BRICS+ pillars stand out, should be carefully evaluated.

The USA are also working on another front, exerting strong pressure to have Venezuelan President Maduro resign. Vedant Patel, deputy director of the State Department’s press office, said: “The United States is considering a range of options to force Maduro to return Venezuela to a democratic path. And we will continue to do so.”

The Wall Street Journal has reported a version according to which the United States would offer Nicolas Maduro a sort of “amnesty” regarding the charges brought against him by their Department of Justice in 2020 (drug trafficking, corruption, narcoterrorism) on the condition that he resigns from his position. This “amnesty” would also be extended to his closest collaborators. However, this path does not seem viable because Maduro has always refused this type of negotiation, and he also does not trust the repercussions that could follow the “amnesties”.

Meanwhile, the Italian ambassador in Moscow, Cecilia Pigeons was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of the illegal entry of Italian RAI journalists into the Kursk region. Zakharova accused the journalists of distorting the facts. According to her, “they called black white and white black.”

Thus, on August 14, 2024, some noteworthy statements made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were published in La Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera.and Antonio Tajani and by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. The first, in La Stampa, declared: “[…] we are neither as a country nor as NATO at war with Russia”. On the Italian supplies of Storm Shadow missiles: “As you know, the supplies are classified. And the weapons must be used within the borders of Ukraine”.

I guide Little cross on Il Corriere della Sera, regarding the use of Italian weapons on Russian soil: “I know what we are talking about, how they are used [le armi italiane]of those who authorize their use, as happens in all decision-making and use dynamics”. Both statements seem to deny the leak to the media about the supply of high-precision, long-range weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, news supported by revelations from former British Defense Minister Grant Shapps. So should the rumors about the military operations that Italian G550 CAEW aircraft are regularly carrying out over the Baltic and Black Sea be considered denied?

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is interesting on the front Middle Easternthe analysis of historian Ilan Pappè on the website Contropiano.org: “too many people react with their gut. It’s time to use our brains: framing the conflict as a fight between colonizers and colonized helps to identify the origin of the violence and shows that there is no effective way to stop it without addressing its origins. The root of the violence in Palestine is the evolution of Zionism at the end of the 19th century into a colonial settlement project. The project is to eliminate the native population and replace it”.

