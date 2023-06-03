Home page World

From: Armin T Linder

Split

Roy Taylor was always full of optimism, for example in this Facebook photo. ©Facebook

Shock among Eurovision Song Contest fans: they mourn the loss of a legend in the competition, who not only gets deep respect for their musical achievements.

Dublin – Great mourning for Roy Taylor: The former Eurovision Song Contest-Participant lost the battle to a serious illness at the age of 66. Numerous Irish media and ESC portals report on this. His relatives had the news via the Facebook page of the loud irishmirror.ie organization “Watch your Back MND” founded by him.

ESC participant Roy Taylor (Jump The Gun) is dead: he fought against MND

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father and hero, Roy Taylor. “His infectious positivity has enabled him to achieve so much in the fight against MND over the past few years. His work has helped bring the world closer to breaking free from MND. That makes us burst with pride. A great father, a great person and a great musician. To everyone who has supported us: we know who you are. We love you and he loved you all.”

MND refers to the group of motor neuron diseases, which includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The University Hospital of Würzburg defines these on its website as “degenerative diseases of certain nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles”. Taylor has been fighting MND for years with remarkable openness, but also with confidence, as can be seen on the said Facebook page and various interviews, among other things. He received the diagnosis in 2018, reports among other things independent.ieIn 2020 he climbed to number 1 in the Irish iTunes charts with the song “My New Dream” and also drew attention to the disease.

ESC participant Roy Taylor (Jump The Gun) is dead: fans in deep mourning

He not only gained a lot of sympathy with his brave fight: Many Irish and Eurovision Song Contest fans also remember his appearance at Europe’s most important song competition: In 1988 he went as a bass player and singer with the band “Jump The Gun” and the song “Take Him Home” entered the race, taking a respectable eighth place for Ireland. In the comments on YouTube, the fans mourn: “Great song, a fantastic life’s work. Rest In Peace Roy” and “RIP Roy. I was so shaken by the news today.”

Hundreds of comments are collected under the Facebook message about his death. Not only his achievements as a singer are recognized, but also his fight against the terrible disease. Dubbed an “MND warrior” and a “true fighter,” one admirer wrote, “Roy was an inspiration. I loved meeting him and interviewing him about MND. He was always so positive. I am thinking of you all. Roy left a lasting impression and will be remembered forever.” In addition, it is deeply saddened: “Sleep with the angels, Roy.” A few months ago, fans also had to say goodbye to a German ESC star. (lin)