These images shock all of Europe: At the Eurovision Song Contest, the singer of the Italian band leans his nose on the table. Cocaine?

Rotterdam, Netherlands – Germany embarrassed itself to the bone once again. The Hamburg Jendrik Sigwart was with his song “I don’t feel Hate” in the ESC ranking* the penultimate place. Siegerland Italy, on the other hand, shone with a brilliant performance. But all that became a minor matter at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2021 in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Music competition: Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) First broadcast: May 24, 1956 Idea: Marcel Bezençon (Swiss) Most first places: Ireland (7), Sweden (6), France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Netherlands (5 times each)

The event is almost over when the cameras pan to Damiano David. The singer of the Italian band Maneskin, which was later voted the winner, leans suspiciously over a table, pressing his nose very close to the plate. Suspicions quickly become loud, especially on Twitter: is the singer pulling cocaine in front of an audience of millions?

Singer is accused of using cocaine: drug test brings clarity

The scene causes a big stir, one day later the European Broadcasting Union (EBU, responsible for the ESC) announced to investigate the incident*. The singer and band volunteer to take a drug test when they get back to Italy.

The result is now: It is negative! The EBU confirmed on Monday evening: “There was no type of drug use.” Damiano David had already commented on the drug allegation in advance, saying at a press conference after the show: “I don’t take drugs. I don’t take cocaine, never. “

The reason for his stooped posture: he simply broke a glass. Backing also from the EBU: “The EBU can confirm that a broken glass was found during an investigation.” * 24hamburg.de and merkur.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

