Er has already done it once, coming eighth at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Istanbul 20 years ago with “Can't Wait Until Tonight”: Max Mutzke, now 42 years old, wants to represent Germany again on May 11th in Malmö, this time with the song “Forever Strong”. The song is a “plea of ​​hope”. “I just want to use this momentum to come back after exactly 20 years,” he said on Friday on NDR.

Experiencing the ESC in Liverpool last year as a guest on the countdown show was a “total revelation” for the Black Forest native. “I was fascinated by the atmosphere and how much people love this event. With this view of the competition and my development over the last few years, I think it’s nice to be back at the ESC.”

From a total of 693 applications, eight candidates were selected for this year's preliminary round. The viewers will determine the ninth candidate in a live broadcast on February 8th. Everyone will compete against each other on February 16th.

This year, among them is the electro-pop duo Gallant with the song “Cat”, which is about self-alienation. “The cat is out of the bag,” announced 26-year-old Mona from Munich and 29-year-old Paul from Mannheim on Instagram on Friday. Your song wants to describe how people lose themselves after traumatic experiences. “Our song and our performance are not only intended to entertain, but also to convey a message of freedom, self-acceptance and cultural exchange,” they said via NDR.

The former street musician wants to come from East Westphalia with his song “Always On The Run”. Isaac Guderian convinced, who appeared on the casting show “X-Factor” in 2011 and won the show “Show your Talent” in 2021. “Music is the only escape where I can be who I am,” he shared.

The Hamburg resident is the fourth candidate Leona with her ballad “Undream You”, who has already worked with Max Giesinger. “Even as a small child, I dreamed of being on the ESC stage myself,” she said. “I want to touch more hearts with my music and bring victory back to Germany!”

The Dutchwoman also wants to succeed Bodine Monet with “Tears Like Rain”, which wants to represent its neighboring country because of its close ties to Germany. She was in the final of “The Voice Kids” at the age of 14 and also took part in other talent shows. She describes her song as a “power ballad” that is about the courage to break away from “toxic influences” and look for new happiness.

Marie Reim, whose mother and pop singer Michelle competed in Copenhagen in 2001 and took eighth place, wants to present the hit song “Naiv” about life after a broken love for Germany. She was already on stage with Florian Silbereisen at the age of twelve. “I'm ready to show people that Schlager can be likeable, fresh and a little bit sexy in this competition,” she shared.

Daniel Leon Schmidt alias NinetyNine wants to assert himself with “Love On A Budget”. According to NDR, the song by the Hamburg native, who is 1.99 meters tall and was born in 1999, is about the “abundance society” and the question: Why does it always have to be luxury and glitter? For him, “butterflies in your stomach are better than dollar signs in your eyes.”

Rick Jurthe, stage name, also wants to try it again Ryk: He took third place in the 2018 ESC preliminary round and wants to make it to the final this year with “Oh Boy”. “I aspire to write that one song and create that one production that will captivate millions of people in front of the screen,” he shared.