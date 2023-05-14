FromAndrew Knobloch close

Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz were also represented at the ESC, and they were beside themselves with a song that was not part of the official round.

Liverpool – The Austrian broadcaster radio FM4 has opted for the Eurovision Cong Contest 2023 brought the TV presenter Jan Böhmermann and musician Olli Schulz, who have been together for years on the podcast “Fest und Flauschig”, behind the microphone as a duo. The two accompanied the entire ESC and the voting, were funny, with a pointed tongue and, above all, very shocked by a contribution that no longer belonged to the official ESC round. Mahmood presented his version of Imagine by John Lennon.

“Please don’t, what’s going on now?”: Böhmermann and Schulz at the ESC stunned

“Please no, what’s going on now. Now John Lennon is being pulled out. John Lennon doesn’t even have a grave. Please don’t, please don’t. I can’t do that. I can’t do it, you can’t… haven’t they learned anything from the pandemic?” said Böhmermann after the first notes of the imagine version. “I don’t want to hear that now either, he looks as if he just attended a cow birth,” intervenes Olli Schulz. The reason was: After the performances of the 26 countries, there were still a few performances to bridge the gap until the votes were evaluated, one of which was the cover of John Lennon’s Imagine. Lennon is a legend around the world as a member of The Beatles, and even more so as a Liverpool native in his hometown.

“As moderators, we also have a cultural responsibility, we have to take our role as gatekeepers a little more seriously than we did before. I would love to babble on the song on this stream. If you want to hear an Imagine version in Liverpool, it doesn’t matter who it is, then you’re welcome to tune in, but I don’t want to allow that,” Böhmermann says indignantly. “I don’t understand it either, because it’s really a shitty version,” says Schulz.

“The airport is called John Lennon, that’s enough”: Böhermann and Schulz disassemble the Imagine cover at the ESC

Böhmermann tries to find an explanation and becomes sarcastic: “It can’t be bad at all, there are strings on stage. How blind work tries to distract from the fact that it was a bad idea from the start. The airport is called John Lennon, that’s enough.” Schulz says: “A song like that only belongs to John Lennon”, whereupon Böhmermann repeats: “Please don’t, please don’t, please stop. You can cover Imagine at the Delmenhorst city festival, but not on a stage like this in Liverpool.” Böhmermann describes how he drove through Liverpool and had to think about how good it was that Yoko Ono had decided that there was no grave by John Lennon. There would be so many other memorials.

In their usual manner, Böhmermann and Schulz didn’t mince words throughout the evening, but there was hardly an act that stunned them like John Lennon’s Imagine cover. The ESC ticker from tz.de can be read here. (another)