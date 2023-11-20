Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Sara Tavares is dead: The former ESC participant from Portugal died at the age of 45. © Globallmagens/Imago

As a teenager, Sara Tavares performed for Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest. Now she has died at the age of 45. A country says goodbye.

Lisbon – Great sadness in Portugal: Sara Alexandra Lima Tavares is dead. The singer died on Sunday (November 19th) in a hospital in Lisbon. She was 45 years old.

As a 15-year-old she was in Portugal Eurovision Song Contest represented in Dublin. In 1994 she sang “Chamar a música” (German: “Call the Music”) and landed in eighth place (73 points). One of the best results in Portugal’s ESC history.

Sara Tavares suffered from cancer for years: now the ESC participant from Portugal is dead

Two years after her ESC appearance, Tavares released her debut album “Sara Tavaras & Shout!”. Five more albums followed by 2017 (“Mi Ma Bo”, “Balance”, “Alive! in Lisboa”, “Xinti”, “Fitxadu”).

Tavares had to interrupt her career in 2009 due to a brain tumor, but celebrated her comeback in 2011. She released her last song “Kurtidu” in 2023.

Now Tavares has lost the battle against cancer, reports the newspaper “Sic Noticias,” among others.

Portugal mourns Sara Tavares: President reacts – presenter finds emotional words

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa wrote in a statement: “To the family of Sara Tavares, I would like to express my sadness and appreciation for her calling, dedication and determination.”

Culture Minister Pedro Adao e Silva is also in mourning. And moderator Catarina Furtado writes: “A Sara. So unique. So healthy. Sooo early…. My tears that flow are of eternal love.” Up Instagram over 69,000 followers say goodbye. (moe)