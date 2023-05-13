Home page World

Noa Kirel relies on a spectacular performance – but on the right is a screenshot of her failure in the jury final. © Matt Crosick Empics/Imago

Nightmare moment for Noa Kirel from Israel: In the so important jury final before the actual ESC event, she had a tricky pant problem.

Liverpool – It is probably the biggest, most important and most sensational moment in Noa Kirel’s ESC performance from Israel. And perhaps one of the most spectacular ever Euro Vision Song Contest 2023. Towards the end of her pop song “Unicorn”, the 22-year-old yells “You wanna see me dance?” several times. Then her crew rips the wide, baggy black trousers off her legs with a quick tug – using Velcro or another trick. And the singer, freed from unnecessary ballast, begins the spectacular dance routine. It then looks like this:

Noa Kirel’s pantsless dance routine at the ESC semifinals – where everything went smoothly, unlike the jury finale. © Vesa Moilanen/Imago

ESC 2023: Mistakes in Israel’s appearance in the jury finale cause discussions on Reddit

But in the jury finale, the campaign didn’t quite go according to plan. Jury final? Yes! What many do not know: On the day before the actual event, all participants perform their contributions for the jurors of the countries. So they are actually evaluating Friday’s performances and not Saturday’s, for example via TV and stream live be transmitted all over the world. But of course various spectators in the audience grabbed their cell phones on Friday and filmed the performances – so the show by Noa Kirel from Israel is also documented for posterity.

The fail cannot be seen in a YouTube video filmed from high above. Unlike the short clip that at Reddit has appeared. It has not been confirmed that it actually came from the jury finale. But there is also nothing to indicate a fake. Especially since some other users also want to have seen the lapse. The sound is very poor and is drowned out by the audience screaming. But you can see very clearly that something is going wrong.

ESC 2023: Reddit users take their hat off to Noa Kirel’s professionalism

Because the long pants don’t come off as well as planned, they get stuck. After a short moment of shock, the dance crew can prevent even worse things from happening, but still gets the stubborn material. Noa Kirel seems to stumble briefly, but then pulls himself together. She skilfully covers up the glitch and puts her dance moves on the floor. What is actually a small thing is likely to pass as a blatant mistake with the ESC, which is so thoroughly choreographed, in which every detail has to be right.

“Too bad it could cost them points on the juries. Really hope it doesn’t,” wrote one Reddit user. Others take their hat off to how the ESC singer dealt with it: “How she recovered from it, respect for her.” Similarly, another who said on Friday at the same time: “It’s good that it happened today. They’ll be double and triple checking everything for tomorrow to be 100 percent sure it doesn’t happen on the main show.” Another observer praised the two dancers for “staying to rip them down and not running away like the others “.

Moving images filmed by decent cameras probably do not exist publicly from the performance. But they were presented to the Eurovision Song Contest juries. Which is why one wonders: “I wonder how bad it looked on the camera.” Reddit also has several voices who want to have seen the Eurovision Song Contest Fail either on site in Liverpool – or for their own Job-related information received the transfer.

The dancers rip off these wide pants with a quick snap – if everything goes smoothly. © Matt Crossick/Imago

ESC 2023: Not everyone noticed Noa Kirel’s breakdown

One describes how, surprisingly, not much was received by the jury in the moving images. “The camera crew panned to the audience and then to Noa when she was actually ready to perform the dance. It was clear that something had gone wrong, but they covered it up really well.” Another was “standing in the front row” and “didn’t even notice”. Hats off to how the ESC participant overplayed it – that’s what many say. “Imagine if she had to do the dance routine with her pants on her ankles,” ponders another. In any case, it’s worth taking a look at the Eurovision Song Contest evening to see how the pants work this time. When is Israel’s turn? Here’s the ESC boot order. Of course we accompany the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in the ticker. (lin)