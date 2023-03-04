Dhe rock band Lord Of The Lost has won the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). The musicians prevailed against seven other applicants on the night of this Saturday in Cologne on the show “Unser Lied für Liverpool”. They are supposed to represent Germany at the ESC final on May 13 in Great Britain.

The band’s song is titled “Blood & Glitter” and is a slightly darker rock number. The group appears in eye-catching red outfits. The decision that the group from Hamburg should travel to the ESC was based on the votes of the audience as well as a vote from the expert jury. For example, ESC fans had been able to cast their votes online since February 24th.

Party hit singer Ikke Hipgold, singer-songwriter Will Church, musician René Miller, singer-songwriter Anica Russo, the pop-punk band Lonely Spring, singer Trong and pop-folk musician Patty Gurdy were left behind in the preliminary round. The band Frida Gold, which originally also wanted to compete, had to pass due to illness.

In recent years, the ESC has been a fiasco for Germany by and large. Since 2015, last or penultimate places have rained down. The only exception in 2018 was musician Michael Schulte, who took fourth place.

Great Britain is stepping in this year as ESC host country for Russia-attacked Ukraine, which won the competition in Turin in 2022.