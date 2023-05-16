Home page World

From: Christina Denk

After the ESC bankruptcy, an ex-participant reported. He has an alternative plan for Germany – and criticism of Sweden.

Liverpool – Blue velvet suit, flashing lights and a rocking “Guildo loves you”. In 1998, Guildo Horn took seventh place at the Eurovision Song Contest. “Lord of the Lost” didn’t have that much luck on Saturday (May 13). In the end, the German participants once again had to settle for last place. So what’s next after bankruptcy? Guildo Horn has a clear ESC advice to Germany.

After ESC bankruptcy: Guildo Horn advises to take a break – the participant money could be invested more sensibly

“Unfortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be off!”, was the musician’s conclusion after the German one ESC 2023– Participation on Facebook. “Just take a break,” is his advice to Germany. The money saved can be put into projects such as supporting the Tafel or daycare places. In a few years you could then dare to make a fresh start – “with a new responsible creative team” and “a certain lightness”. That helps immensely when making music.

The 60-year-old also has a suitable comparison ready. The ESC appearances are like the German national team. “There have been no successes for years, but at the level of officials they don’t dare to make a real fresh start,” he compares. “But that won’t work!”

ESC 2023: Horn settles accounts with the winning song – “The second infusion of things that have been experienced for a long time”

Guildo Horn was also disappointed with the rest of the ESC evening. While in 1998 many viewers would surely still be saying “Guildo hat dich lieb. And even if there are tears “, apparently nothing stuck with Guildo Horn 2023. He had hoped for catchy hits. But: “I was never really taken with me,” says Horn on Facebook. The choreography? One performer throughout with four or five dancers. And the songs? A day later he couldn’t remember any of the final hits.

“Unfortunately, for me, the winning title is more like the second rehash of something I’ve experienced a long time ago,” he admits. A “numbero safe”, as Horn calls Sweden’s winning song. After “Lord of the Lost” ended up at the bottom of this “mediocre starting field”, Germany is just not the favorite of the Europeans. Horn does not want to speculate further about the “why” and calls for the German ESC break. It squeezed more drastically Thomas Gottschalk out. “We’re being ripped off by the rest of Europe by now”he became clear while the net Germany as the “laughing stock of Europe and the world” at the ESC designated. (chd)