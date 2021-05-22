Italy wins the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany comes second to last

ESC in Rotterdam

Italy wins the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany comes second to last

Of Julia Bähr, Johanna Dürrholz, Manon Priebe, Tobias Rüther, Patrick Schlereth



Italy conquered the hearts of ESC fans with glam rock, France and Switzerland land behind. Jendrik’s ukulele show for Germany is not well received by either the juries or the audience. The evening in minutes.