Italy wins the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany comes second to last
ESC in Rotterdam
Of Julia Bähr, Johanna Dürrholz, Manon Priebe, Tobias Rüther, Patrick Schlereth
Italy conquered the hearts of ESC fans with glam rock, France and Switzerland land behind. Jendrik’s ukulele show for Germany is not well received by either the juries or the audience. The evening in minutes.
