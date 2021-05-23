D.he Swiss Gjon Muharremaj was right: the real sensation was that two purely French-language songs were in front. At least after the jury’s points have been awarded. Switzerland and France led – for the 22-year-old Muharremaj proof that contributions of high musical quality have prevailed. In the end, however, the audience was in charge of this year’s final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). On Saturday evening, the favorite of the past few days just won: Italy. And that too with a song that can be heard.

Singer Damiano David and his bandmates had to tremble for a long time. After all, Måneskin and their rock song “Zitti e buoni” were initially only in fourth place, behind Malta. But in addition to the 206 points they had received from the jurors – including four times twelve points from Georgia, Croatia, Slovenia and the Ukraine – 318 came from the televoting. The Italians thus led by a large margin in favor of the public.

Gjon Muharremaj, who competed as Gjon’s Tears for Switzerland with his song “Tout l’Univers”, received 267 points from the jury, but only 165 points from the audience. And the French Barbara Pravi with her wonderful chanson “Voilà” 248 and 251 points. In the end, with 499 points, she was only 25 points behind Italy in second place.

Decision early in the morning

It was not until early Sunday morning that Måneskin was certain as the winner. Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio had already made themselves comfortable on the sofa in the so-called Green Room and drank a few beers. Apparently they, who had been in the lead by a large margin at the betting offices for the whole week of the ESC, no longer expected a victory. While the points were being awarded, the camera mainly showed the Swiss and the French, the Italian bank rarely moved into the picture.

But then there was no stopping it. The first thing front man Damiano David said when he was back on stage to receive the glass trophy in the form of a microphone: “Rock ‘n’ Roll never dies”. So rock ‘n’ roll lives on, even if musically seen at the ESC it is more of a marginal phenomenon. It was exactly 15 years ago that the Finnish group Lordi won the song contest with “Hard Rock Hallelujah” – as the first hard rock band ever.

Not at all “quiet and well-behaved”

Now Måneskin made it with a song that won a first prize on Friday: for the best lyrics. The Eurostory Best Lyric Award has been presented by the website eurostory.nl since 2016, primarily by a jury of 60 poets, lyricists, authors, journalists, composers and former ESC participants from 17 countries. “Zitti e buoni” was written by the four band members themselves. Translated, the song title means “Leise und brav”. The text is about not bowing to conventions and expectations, but being unconditionally freaked out, crazy and different from the rest.