The big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool has found its winner. All results, placements and points of the countries can be found here at a glance.

Munich/Liverpool – The final field of participants has been determined and nothing stands in the way of the big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool. A total of 26 countries will take part in the big decision show on May 13th Euro Vision Song Contest part – including even Australia with a singer from Germany.

ESC final 2023: Expert expects a three-way battle – but the jury and spectators decide the result

In advance, an ESC expert predicts a three-way battle for the final. Sweden, Finland and France would fight for the places on the podium. Of course, it cannot be said with certainty that this will actually happen. To do this, you first have to wait for the musical performances of the participants in the 2023 ESC final – and then for the jury to award points and vote by telephone.

You will be informed here about all results, placements and countries relating to the ESC 2023 – as well as in the large live ticker for the ESC final 2023.

ESC 2023: These countries have qualified for the final on May 13 in Liverpool

Apart from the Big Five at the ESC and last year’s winner, Ukraine, all other countries had to face the competition in the semifinals in order to ideally qualify for the ESC final on May 13th in Liverpool. The final field of participants is as follows:

Country: Act: Song: Austria Teya & Salena Who the Hell is Edgar? Portugal mimicat Ai coracao Switzerland Remo Forrer watergun Poland Blanka Solo Serbia Luke Black Samo mi se spava France La Zarra Evidence Cyprus Andrew Lambrou Break A Broken Heart Spain Blanca Paloma Eaea Sweden Lorene Tattoo Albania Albina & Familja Kelmendi duje Italy Marco Mengoni Due vite Estonia Alika bridges Finland Käärijä Cha Cha Cha Czech Republic Vesna My Sister’s Crown Australia Voyager promise Belgium Gustav Because of you Armenia Brunette future lover Moldova Pasha Parfeni Soareleşi luna Ukraine Tvorchi Heart Of Steel Norway Alessandra Queen Of Kings Germany Lord Of The Lost Blood&Glitter Lithuania Monika Linkyte stay Israel Noah Kirel Unicorns Slovenia joker out Carpe Diem Croatia let 3 Mom ŠČ Great Britain Mae Muller I Wrote A Song See also Chamber approves MP that guarantees exemption for the events and tourism sector

The 26 countries will also compete in the ESC final in this order – the starting order is also available as a PDF download.

ESC final 2023: All results, placements and points at a glance

Last but not least, the 2012 ESC winner, Loreen, will be given great opportunities at the 2023 ESC final. In the first semi-final she knew how to convince with a strong, calm performance – and consequently made it into the final. An achievement that of course has to be confirmed in the big final show. Then the favor of the jury as well as the audience could be kind to her.

Place: Points: Country: Act: Song: Jury: Audience: 1 583 Sweden Lorene Tattoo 340 243 2 526 Finland Käärijä Cha Cha Cha 150 376 3 362 Israel Noah Kirel Unicorns 177 185 4 350 Italy Marco Mengoni Due vite 176 174 5 268 Norway Alessandra Queen of Kings 52 216 6 243 Ukraine Tvorchi Heart of Steel 54 189 7 182 Belgium Gustav Because of You 127 55 8th 168 Estonia Alika bridges 146 22 9 151 Australia Voyager promise 130 21 10 129 Czech Republic Vesna My Sister's Crown 94 35 11 127 Lithuania Monica Lynkyte stay 81 46 12 126 Cyprus Andrew Lambrou Break a Broken Heart 68 58 13 123 Croatia let 3 Mom ŠČ 11 112 14 122 Armenia Brunette future lover 69 53 15 120 Austria Teya & Salena Who the Hell is Edgar? 104 16 16 104 France La Zarra Evidence 54 50 17 100 Spain Blanca Paloma EAEA 95 5 18 96 Moldova Pasha Parfeni Soarele si luna 20 76 19 93 Poland Blanka Solo 12 81 20 92 Switzerland Remo Forrer watergun 61 31 21 78 Slovenia joker out Carpe Diem 33 45 22 76 Albania Albina & Familja Kelmendi duje 17 59 23 59 Portugal mimicat Ai coracao 43 16 24 30 Serbia Luke Black Samo mi se spava 14 16 25 24 Great Britain Mae Muller I Wrote a Song 15 9 26 18 Germany Lord of the Lost Blood&Glitter 3 15

Germany, on the other hand, relies on dark rock from Hamburg with Lord of the Lost. In the run-up to the ESC final, their singer Chris Harms spoke about how he narrowly escaped a hand grenade attack – and made people sit up and take notice with a special photo. (han)

List of rubrics: © Andy Von Pip/dpa