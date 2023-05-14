Updated:
The big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool has found its winner. All results, placements and points of the countries can be found here at a glance.
Munich/Liverpool – The final field of participants has been determined and nothing stands in the way of the big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool. A total of 26 countries will take part in the big decision show on May 13th Euro Vision Song Contest part – including even Australia with a singer from Germany.
ESC final 2023: Expert expects a three-way battle – but the jury and spectators decide the result
In advance, an ESC expert predicts a three-way battle for the final. Sweden, Finland and France would fight for the places on the podium. Of course, it cannot be said with certainty that this will actually happen. To do this, you first have to wait for the musical performances of the participants in the 2023 ESC final – and then for the jury to award points and vote by telephone.
You will be informed here about all results, placements and countries relating to the ESC 2023 – as well as in the large live ticker for the ESC final 2023.
Sometimes winner, often last place: This is how Germany has performed at the ESC in recent years
ESC 2023: These countries have qualified for the final on May 13 in Liverpool
Apart from the Big Five at the ESC and last year’s winner, Ukraine, all other countries had to face the competition in the semifinals in order to ideally qualify for the ESC final on May 13th in Liverpool. The final field of participants is as follows:
|Country:
|Act:
|Song:
|Austria
|Teya & Salena
|Who the Hell is Edgar?
|Portugal
|mimicat
|Ai coracao
|Switzerland
|Remo Forrer
|watergun
|Poland
|Blanka
|Solo
|Serbia
|Luke Black
|Samo mi se spava
|France
|La Zarra
|Evidence
|Cyprus
|Andrew Lambrou
|Break A Broken Heart
|Spain
|Blanca Paloma
|Eaea
|Sweden
|Lorene
|Tattoo
|Albania
|Albina & Familja Kelmendi
|duje
|Italy
|Marco Mengoni
|Due vite
|Estonia
|Alika
|bridges
|Finland
|Käärijä
|Cha Cha Cha
|Czech Republic
|Vesna
|My Sister’s Crown
|Australia
|Voyager
|promise
|Belgium
|Gustav
|Because of you
|Armenia
|Brunette
|future lover
|Moldova
|Pasha Parfeni
|Soareleşi luna
|Ukraine
|Tvorchi
|Heart Of Steel
|Norway
|Alessandra
|Queen Of Kings
|Germany
|Lord Of The Lost
|Blood&Glitter
|Lithuania
|Monika Linkyte
|stay
|Israel
|Noah Kirel
|Unicorns
|Slovenia
|joker out
|Carpe Diem
|Croatia
|let 3
|Mom ŠČ
|Great Britain
|Mae Muller
|I Wrote A Song
The 26 countries will also compete in the ESC final in this order – the starting order is also available as a PDF download.
ESC final 2023: All results, placements and points at a glance
Last but not least, the 2012 ESC winner, Loreen, will be given great opportunities at the 2023 ESC final. In the first semi-final she knew how to convince with a strong, calm performance – and consequently made it into the final. An achievement that of course has to be confirmed in the big final show. Then the favor of the jury as well as the audience could be kind to her.
|Place:
|Points:
|Country:
|Act:
|Song:
|Jury:
|Audience:
|1
|583
|Sweden
|Lorene
|Tattoo
|340
|243
|2
|526
|Finland
|Käärijä
|Cha Cha Cha
|150
|376
|3
|362
|Israel
|Noah Kirel
|Unicorns
|177
|185
|4
|350
|Italy
|Marco Mengoni
|Due vite
|176
|174
|5
|268
|Norway
|Alessandra
|Queen of Kings
|52
|216
|6
|243
|Ukraine
|Tvorchi
|Heart of Steel
|54
|189
|7
|182
|Belgium
|Gustav
|Because of You
|127
|55
|8th
|168
|Estonia
|Alika
|bridges
|146
|22
|9
|151
|Australia
|Voyager
|promise
|130
|21
|10
|129
|Czech Republic
|Vesna
|My Sister’s Crown
|94
|35
|11
|127
|Lithuania
|Monica Lynkyte
|stay
|81
|46
|12
|126
|Cyprus
|Andrew Lambrou
|Break a Broken Heart
|68
|58
|13
|123
|Croatia
|let 3
|Mom ŠČ
|11
|112
|14
|122
|Armenia
|Brunette
|future lover
|69
|53
|15
|120
|Austria
|Teya & Salena
|Who the Hell is Edgar?
|104
|16
|16
|104
|France
|La Zarra
|Evidence
|54
|50
|17
|100
|Spain
|Blanca Paloma
|EAEA
|95
|5
|18
|96
|Moldova
|Pasha Parfeni
|Soarele si luna
|20
|76
|19
|93
|Poland
|Blanka
|Solo
|12
|81
|20
|92
|Switzerland
|Remo Forrer
|watergun
|61
|31
|21
|78
|Slovenia
|joker out
|Carpe Diem
|33
|45
|22
|76
|Albania
|Albina & Familja Kelmendi
|duje
|17
|59
|23
|59
|Portugal
|mimicat
|Ai coracao
|43
|16
|24
|30
|Serbia
|Luke Black
|Samo mi se spava
|14
|16
|25
|24
|Great Britain
|Mae Muller
|I Wrote a Song
|15
|9
|26
|18
|Germany
|Lord of the Lost
|Blood&Glitter
|3
|15
Germany, on the other hand, relies on dark rock from Hamburg with Lord of the Lost. In the run-up to the ESC final, their singer Chris Harms spoke about how he narrowly escaped a hand grenade attack – and made people sit up and take notice with a special photo. (han)
