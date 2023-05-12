Dhe best of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) on Thursday evening was the entry from Austria. The duo Teya & Salena was doubly happy: Teodora Špirić and Selina-Maria Edbauer not only made it into the finale, they had previously received the prize for the best lyrics of this ESC together with their co-authors Pele Loriano and Ronald Janeček , the Eurostory Best Lyrics Award. For a song oddly titled “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” And who the hell is Edgar?

It’s Edgar Allan Poe, the famous American writer. He allegedly wrote the lyrics of the song, which should make the two young women rich: Teya is 23 years old and comes from Vienna, Salena (with an e) is 25 and comes from Leoben. But because of: Coming out “zero dot zero zero three”, as they sing, 0.003 euros. This corresponds exactly to the amount that Spotify pays on average for a stream. Very few artists can get rich with it.

Third place among the best songwriters went to another semi-finalist, who can also look forward to a place in the final: the Armenian Elen Jeremjan, known as Brunette, with her song “Future Lover”. Italy’s hopeful Marco Mengoni was second with “Due vite”, but he’s seeded in the final anyway. Italy had previously been awarded the prize for the best lyrics by an international jury three times in a row. In 2023, Germany was represented by Trong Hieu, who took part in this year’s pre-selection “Our Song for Lisbon” with the song “Dare To Be Different” and came fourth.

Greek performance particularly bad

Overall, the participants in the second semi-final were significantly weaker than those in the first. The performance of the Greek Victor Vernicos was particularly bad. At 16, he was just old enough to even be allowed to take part in the ESC. The poor boy in a khaki safari suit with shorts was happily hopping across the stage, but his weak voice made it look rather sad. This is the third time since 2001 that Greece has not been represented in a final.







Denmark, too, with its social media star Reiley (he has almost eleven million followers on Tiktok!) was more than rightly kicked out of the contest with its pink-dipped Barbie dollhouse number “Breaking My Heart”. Even Iceland’s Diljá, who even rolled on the floor in a much too big silver suit, didn’t have the power to sing her way into the final with “Power”. This, in turn, succeeded Voyager with “Promise”. The Australian progressive metal band from Perth, which was formed in 1999, also includes singer and keyboardist Daniel “Nephil” Estrin, who was born in Germany and grew up in Buchholz in der Nordheide.

Also, not entirely unexpectedly, are Andrew Lambrou, who represents Cyprus with the song “Break A Broken Heart”, Belgian Gustaph (“Because Of You”), Polish Blanka (“Solo”) and Albanian Albina (” Duje”), who brings her whole family on stage with her. However, Iru from Georgia, who was very hyped at times, was eliminated with “Echo”.

In addition to many weak contributions, what is also striking this year is the variety of languages, which speaks for a new patriotism in Europe, loosely based on Johannes Rau: Whoever loves his fatherland is a patriot; a nationalist, on the other hand, is someone who despises the homelands of others. Although not always in full, this year the singing will be in Serbian, Portuguese, Croatian, Hebrew, Romanian, Ukrainian, Czech, Bulgarian, Finnish, Latvian, Armenian, Slovenian, Albanian, Lithuanian, French, Italian, Spanish and – of course – English. What’s missing: German. A good 100 million people in Europe speak German, only Russian is spoken more frequently on our continent.







The ESC has always been about diversity, no other event champions the values ​​that Europe stands for like this. This was once again evident in a grandiose way on Thursday evening. The three presenters Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham went into a Queen machine and came out as drag queens. Under the motto “Be who you want to be,” the three queens say first Jessie Ware’s “Free Yourself,” then En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” followed by Ultra Naté’s “Free” and Jessica Mauboy’s “We Got Love.” A diverse and also queer group of supposed spectators, who had previously stormed the stage, danced to it. There is no better way to show what the ESC stands for. This is precisely why Turkey has turned its back on the event. She left the ESC after Conchita Wurst won in 2014 because it is allegedly un-Turkish for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Perhaps also because the ESC takes such a clear stance and stands for a cosmopolitan and liberal Europe, the Song Contest is also popular with young people in Germany. In any case, One, the ARD broadcaster, could be more than satisfied with the first semi-final on Tuesday evening. The show gained 6.3 percent market share in the target group of fourteen to forty-nine year olds, which was an increase of 1.5 points compared to the second semi-final in 2022. Germany was entitled to vote in that, just like this year in the first. Overall, an average of 590,000 viewers tuned in, compared to 2022 at least an increase of 90,000. However, the post-Corona record of 700,000 for the first semi-final in 2021 was not reached. But the wedding with Corona was an exception in itself and can therefore hardly be compared to today.

