Jendrik, at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam there were two corona cases in the Polish and Icelandic delegations at the weekend. Are you worried about it?

No not at all. Everything is so secure here. The positive cases were immediately quarantined, so there is no risk that it could spread.

How often are you tested?

Whenever we go into the hall. Otherwise we are in isolation in the hotel, apart from our own delegation we don’t see anyone. We don’t go anywhere on foot either, we are always picked up by bus. The test station is right next to the hall, but even from there we don’t walk to the hall, but take the bus for the few meters. And then it’s straight back to the hotel.

Is there a chance to see anything of Rotterdam at all?

There are secured excursions organized by the European Broadcasting Union. And as a delegation we went on a boat trip. But we’re not allowed to go into Rotterdam.

You have no contact with your fans?

No. The only fans we see are those behind the barrier at the test center, five meters away.

Her self-written song “I Don’t Feel Hate” spreads a good mood. Is that your answer to the corona pandemic?

Definitely. As a result of the pandemic in particular, so much hatred was stoked up online, and it’s definitely an answer to that.

The song has a serious background, it goes back to a bad experience of yours. What has happened there?

I was treated from above. Someone was really poop to me, and that’s when I thought, eh, what shit are you. But then I realized that it didn’t do me any good to think that the person shit, it just got me in a bad mood. And the other does not learn anything from it either. So, in a respectful way, I approached the person about hurting me. It worked. This is how the song came about.

You have lived with your friend Jan for four years. As a gay person, have you been discriminated against?

Naturally! Especially online I get homophobic comments more often, which I also tried to process in my song. In general, all my experiences are in there.

Cyber ​​bullying is a big problem because it makes it easier for people to hide.

Yes, but that’s where I start a conversation with people too. For that I have been heavily criticized for engaging in a talk on Instagram with any haters. But I think that’s the way to go. If I just ignore that, nothing will change.

Your choreography on stage is very demanding and physically demanding, at the rehearsal you were really out of breath after the performance. This also affected your singing.

It was just because I gave way too much. That was the first time in front of a large audience on Monday, I was so happy about it that I didn’t pay attention to my breathing. No worry, that won’t happen on Saturday.

Your lucky charm and most important musical instrument on stage is the ukulele. It’s reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Is the ukulele still up-to-date at all?

She is very trendy! I wrote my bachelor thesis on the ukulele, I could give a lecture about it right now. It first appeared in the United States in the 1920s and was hugely popular with women, and then with men in the 1930s and 1940s. That’s when she came to Germany. It was pushed a second time by the plastics industry and as a children’s toy in the 1950s, and the third wave of ukulele hit us on the internet. And that until today.

What are you most looking forward to on Saturday? To the large audience?

I already had my first appearance here in front of a large audience, and by Saturday the euphoria will certainly have subsided. I’m just happy that I can sing my song.

Your whole family helped get you to the ESC. Will your four siblings be in the Ahoy arena too?

No nobody. Nobody can come. Such are the strict corona rules. Not even my boyfriend is there.

The Australian Montaigne is also not in Rotterdam – because of Corona. It must be tough on her. Now she’s also eliminated. Did you have contact with her before the semi-finals?

Yes. After she posted a picture where she was crying because she couldn’t travel to Rotterdam, I wrote her: you know what? Next year we’ll just go to the ESC together and do all the parties undercover. And I suggested that she just take photos of all the places here in Rotterdam. She sent me pictures of herself in different poses. Now there’s Montaigne in the test station, in front of her cloakroom, the stage entrance, at the press conference, she was even on the turquoise carpet at the official reception by the mayor on Sunday. And always in the same outfit.

Have you already met other artists?

It’s a real shame, you don’t really get to know anyone because the delegations are always on their own. When you meet someone, it’s superficial because you can’t get closer. Unfortunately, this is going under completely this year.