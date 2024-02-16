Esaud Suarez Castrocalled the 'Prince of Cumbia', native of the hot Peruvian city of IquitosFrom a very young age he stood out for his unique talent for singing. His figure did not go unnoticed due to the incredible gift he had for music. In that sense, he was part of popular cumbia groups, such as Kaliente, Stany Band, Papillon and Caribbean people from Guadeloupe.

Currently, Esaud Suárez Castro, after several years of experience in the artistic world, is still active with the renewed group Los Tigres del Sabor. The remembered interpreter of 'Mi vice mortal' and 'Yo sin tu amor' is prepared to continue delighting his music fans with his music. Peru and the world.

YOU CAN SEE: Neither Thamara Gómez nor Estrella Torres: this is the best singer who joined CORAZÓN SERRANO, according to the AI

Esaud Suárez and Los Tigres del Sabor

Esaud Suárez, Kevin Vaca and Aldair de Saico make up the front line of the cumbia group Los Tigres del Sabor. Specifically, Esaud and Kevin are ready to release the single 'She lied' with which they seek to conquer the Peruvian public and which will be available on all digital music platforms.

Regarding the new song 'She lied', Kevin Vaca told La República that having recorded a song together with Esaud Suárez makes him very happy and helps him grow in his musical career. Likewise, he hopes that the song “sounds throughout Peru” and becomes a true hit in 2024.

For his part, Esaud Suárez said that although he currently lives in Iquitos, because he is now part of Los Tigres del Sabor, he would come every weekend, since he wants to give the best to his audience. In addition, he hopes to achieve the internationalization of the cumbia group.

YOU CAN SEE: Bruno Pinasco: what is the real height of the host of 'Cinescape' and why is it a mystery?

Esaud Suárez and his departure from the Kaliente orchestra

When Esaud Suárez was at the beginning of his fight to become known in the musical environment, he formed the Kaliente orchestra, a cumbia group from Iquitos. In this band, the song 'Solo', which made more than one fan of this Peruvian genre vibrate.

Although he gained widespread popularity with Kaliente, Esaud Suárez left the Iquitos group to join the ranks of Caribeños de Guadalupe, where he is remembered for 'Se finá el amor' and 'Porque un hombre no cries'.

In conversation with La República, Esaud Suárez recounted the reasons why he made the decision to leave Kaliente and be a member of Caribeños de Guadalupe.

“The man (Santiago Aspericueta) had seen my performance on stage and it seems that he liked my voice. I received a call to be able to be in his ranks and for me it was the best thing that was happening to me at that time, because Caribeños de Guadalupe It sounded at the national level, while Kaliente was only regional, it only sounded in Iquitos and the Loreto region,” he said.

#Esaud #Suárez #reappears #group #leave #Kaliente #Caribeños #Guadalupe