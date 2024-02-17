Esapekka Lapi's second career victory is really close – “There was certainly no risk”

The Hyundai driver admitted that the safety driving started to get frustrating.

Esapekka Lappi is really close to the second World Rally Championship of his career. Lappi, currently competing with Hyundai, leads the Swedish World Rally Championship before Sunday's last three special stages, more than a minute ahead of M-Sport Ford Adrien Fourmaux.

Lapland's drive turned into backup when Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta slipped from the winning battle to the snow project on Saturday morning's second fast track.

“It's a bit annoying when driving, but the situation is what it is. I didn't take any risks, but it's hard to enjoy driving like that,” Lappi acknowledged the situation.

“We were already driving so quietly in the afternoon that there was certainly no risk that it would have gone out.”

Pieksämäkeläinen has come a long way since his first first place in the Finnish World Rally Championship in 2017. The man has made some of the opportunities himself and the other part has been taken away by team orders.

“Winning wouldn't change my life in any way, but it would be nice. I've been hunting for another win for a while now. At some point I thought that it wouldn't happen again, but now we have a chance,” Lappi summed up.

Saturday with its number one position, Lapland is already tied for 18 MM points. On Sunday, even more points will be awarded to both the fastest drivers of the day and the best drivers of the Power Stage special test that ends the race. However, Lapland does not count points.

“I don't need points from Sunday, so the main goal for tomorrow is quite clear. Let's just try to bring home the win. Then we'll see with Power whether we can attack or not. It must be tonight's meeting with the team.”

Toyota's Kalle Rovanperä instead, he will go for points on Sunday, because the double champion's race went wrong already on Friday after the interruption.

“Of course we try to drive as hard as possible. Today, however, we saw that even though we drove at full speed, the road gets washed out a lot. When driving quite relaxed, the rear gets louder. We'll certainly try our best. Now I don't think it's enough to be at the top,” Rovanperä said.

“I don't expect too much from tomorrow, but we will do our best. Today I was able to enjoy driving at times, although it's never fun when there's no proper racing. Sometimes we also waved to our friends, if we didn't have to drive very much.”

In the overwhelming lead of the WRC2 class before Sunday's last three stages, the commanding Skoda drives Oliver Solberg. Driving Toyota's new Rally2 car Sami Pajari is a minute away from the Swede.

In the general competition, Finnish drivers also fit into the top ten Roope Korhonen, Mikko Heikkilä and Lauri Joona.