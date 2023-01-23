ESA spoke about the planned return of the Pilot-D camera from the Russian station Luna-25

The Pilot-D camera, which Russian specialists removed from the Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station, will soon be returned to the European Space Agency (ESA). This was announced by ESA director for manned and robotic flights David Parker. Interfax.

“She [камера] was taken from the Luna 25 lander. Her return to Europe is now planned,” he said at a press conference.

According to Parker, the Pilot-D demonstration camera for navigation and landing on the moon is the only equipment delivered to Russia from Europe in preparation for the Luna-25 mission.

In September, Ruselectronics Holding reported that the DISD-LR Doppler velocity and range meter for the Russian Luna-25 apparatus would undergo additional tests over terrain that most closely matches the surface of the Moon.

In April, the former head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said that the lunar vehicles would receive Russian scientific instruments that would replace the European ones. In the same month, the ESA announced the termination of cooperation with Russia on the Moon.