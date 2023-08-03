In recent weeks, devastating forest fires have spread across Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, Tunisia and Canada, causing human casualties and extensive environmental and economic damage. Although wildfires are a natural part of many ecosystems, scientists have warned that they are becoming more frequent and widespread. In response to this, the European Space Agency has made available an updated version of the World Fire Atlas, which provides a detailed analysis of forest fires around the world. Rising global temperatures and increased frequency of extreme weather events have led to an increase in the number of wildfires that rapidly consume large areas of vegetation and forest land. Countries like Greece and Italy have already experienced the devastating impact of large-scale fires. The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) reported that, as of 29 July 2023, over 234,516 hectares of land have already been burned in the European Union this year. The situation requires prompt attention and effective measures to counter the growing danger posed by these forest fires.

Through the system, users can compare the frequency of fires between countries and analyze the evolution of fires over time. The atlas originally opened in 2019, providing support to both European civil protection agencies and firefighters. The dashboard uses night-time data from the Land and Sea Surface Temperature Radiometer (SLSTR) aboard the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite. Acting like a thermometer in the sky, the sensor measures infrared thermal radiation to detect the temperature of the Earth’s land surfaces, which is used to detect fires. While the atlas cannot capture all fires due to satellite hovering and cloud cover constraints, it is statistically representative from month to month and year to year. Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite will be added in December 2023. Over the past seven years, data from the World Fire Atlas show a significant number of fires detected in Portugal, Italy, Greece, France and Spain, with the highest number of fires achieved in Portugal in August 2016 and October 2017.

The data also shows Canada experienced 11,598 wildfires during the first seven months of this year. This represents a 705% increase over the fires detected in the same period in the previous six years. Canada is currently facing the country’s worst bushfire season on record, with more than 10 million hectares of land burned, a figure set to rise in the coming weeks. ESA’s Olivier Arino said: ‘The re-launch of the World Fire Atlas represents a valuable opportunity for authorities, researchers and organizations to improve our understanding of wildfire situations around the world. Using this comprehensive resource, they can devise more effective strategies for fire prevention and management globally. The continued commitment of ESA, Copernicus and the European Union to provide this valuable resource reinforces the importance of harnessing space technology to address critical environmental challenges.”