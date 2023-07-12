Our planet is experiencing “record temperatures”. The Sentinel-3 mission of the European Copernicus program shows how hot it is. The European Space Agency yesterday released an ‘animation’ created using data from the satellite’s radiometer and showing the temperature of the earth’s surface in Italy on 9-10 July 2023. On the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily and Puglia, temperatures surface temperatures exceeded 47 degrees, indicates the ESA.

This parameter, explains the European Space Agency, “is an important variable of our planet’s climate system. It describes processes such as the exchange of energy and water between the earth’s surface and the atmosphere and influences the rate and timing of plant growth”.

ESA underlines that “it is appropriate to underline the difference between the air temperature and the temperature of the earth’s surface. The air temperature, shown in our daily weather forecast, is a measure of the air temperature above the ground. Surface temperature is a measure of how hot the actual surface is to the touch.”