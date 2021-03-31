ofJulian Baumann shut down

The European space agency ESA is looking for new astronauts for the first time in a decade. The well-known spaceman Alexander Gerst explains which skills are necessary.

Cologne / Paris / Hohenlohekreis – The dream of becoming an astronaut is still science fiction for many. However, interested parties now theoretically have the opportunity to do so. The application phase of the European space agency ESA has been running since this Wednesday and until May 28th. The well-known astronaut and native of Baden-Württemberg, Alexander Gerst, explained what the ideal candidate should bring. ESA is not looking for “super men” or “super women” and special superpowers are not an advantage in this extraordinary job, says Gerst. Much more important is a certain ability to solve problems and you shouldn’t be really bad in any important area. The astronaut, who has already been on the international space station ISS twice for several months, claims that he also had doubts about his application in 2008. As BW24 * reports, ESA is looking for new astronauts: Alexander Gerst explains what skills the perfect candidate needs.

Alexander Gerst studied geophysics in Karlsruhe, at the University of Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) there is the “Aerospace Technology” course. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.