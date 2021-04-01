E3 has always been a date indicated by users of the video game sector, especially for being a week with a certain romantic air in the sector. For several days, companies used us to reveal their new projects, as well as share information on existing ones. However, this completely changed with the arrival of COVID-19.
After last year’s cancellation, ESA announced several weeks ago the possibility of holding this year’s event completely digitally, something we have been seeing since last year. However, this morning all the alarms were going off, because a rumor claimed that this time we could meet a E3 payment.
E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon. https://t.co/HzTzaQEosx
The rumor ensured that E3 2021 would have a payment method, in which those who paid the corresponding price would have exclusive events and demos. However, ESA itself has denied these rumors, ensuring that the E3 2021 will be a completely free show.
Tokyo Game Show 2021 confirms its new edition in online format
In addition, it has taken advantage of this statement to launch a message to users, in which they have assured that soon there will be real news about the event, which they are eager to share with all of us. Therefore, it seems that beyond the digital realization of this year, E3 2021 It will be exactly the same as on previous occasions for users who could not travel to Los Angeles.
Now we can only wait for the ESA to confirm the different conferences that will be available at E3, where we can expect to see companies like Microsoft, Square Enix or Bethesda, which has been rumored to hold its own conference.
Leave a Reply