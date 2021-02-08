The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has historically been one of the most important moments of the year in the video game industry, thanks to the participation of many companies that come to the event held in Los Angeles. However, with last year’s edition canceled due to the health crisis caused by COVID 19, everything indicates that this year we will have a E3 2021 digital.

According to information revealed by VGC, ESA (The Entertainment Software Association) has outlined a series of proposals for the event to be held this year, but in a completely digital way, from June 15 to June 17. The intention of ESA is to hold several two-hour sessions with partners, awarding prizes and doing short broadcasts with editors, influencers and other people in the sector.

ESA bets on a digital E3 2021

ESA also says it will allow partner companies to remotely broadcast playable game demos to the media through “thousands” of scheduled meetings, with the assistance of developers. Similar on-demand streaming solutions have been used by many companies during the pandemic to allow media to play their games remotely for preview purposes.

However, the plans of the E3 2021 digital they still require approval from the ESA membership, which is comprised of the largest gaming companies in the industry and which has significant influence over the direction of the show. Furthermore, in a statement issued to VGC, ESA said it would soon share exact details about this year’s E3 program and stated that it was having “great conversations»With developers and publishers, but would not confirm who had signed up for the event.

We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience by 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we are bringing the global gaming community together. We’re having great conversations with publishers, developers, and businesses in general, and we look forward to sharing details about your involvement soon.

For now, we will have to wait for more news about it, but everything indicates that the E3 2021 digital it will be a reality.