Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner celebrated on Tuesday the publication in The Lancet magazine of the intermediate results achieved by the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, in the third and final phase of the scientific tests.

“Es-pec-ta-cu-lar!”, The former president wrote on her Twitter account, where she shared the study that produced the prestigious British period of scientific popularization.

The Lancet earlier reported that interim results from Phase 3 clinical studies of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Center, were 91.6% effective in preventing coronavirus and shown to be safe. and that the response in those over 60 is similar to that of the rest of the population.

The previous message from Cristina Kirchner on Twitter was to inform that the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine was applied. “At the Hospital Presidente Perón de Avellaneda, vaccinating ourselves with Sputnik V. By doing so, I am not only taking care of myself, but also taking care of others,” he wrote on January 24 and accompanied his words with some photos in which he see receiving the medication and the corresponding certificate.

Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernández maintained a communication of around thirty minutes this morning with his counterpart from the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed the epidemiological situation of the two countries, the negotiation that Argentina maintains with the Monetary Fund International (IMF) and especially the provision of vaccines.

Cristina Kirchner received the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus. Photo Twitter.

In telephone contact from the Olivos Residence, Fernández thanked the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Fund for “all the effort” to advance in the provision of the Sputnik V vaccines, which he described as “excellence” and he commented that the “Results of the immunization campaign were excellent, and without adverse effects.”

Further, the President requested the help of his Russian counterpart to guarantee the supply of vaccines towards Argentina and Latin America, while the Russian premier reported that vaccine production is being increased so that Argentina receives the agreed volume of vaccines,

