A 57-year-old Austrian goes missing after a Christmas party. His work colleague finds him the next morning – frozen to death in the snow.

Bad Traunstein – Austria is shocked, the community of Bad Traunstein in Lower Austria is deeply affected. There they struggle for composure. Mayor Roland Zimmer reports that he cannot remember anyone in his community who has ever suffered death from frostbite krone.at.

The man is said to be Erwin M., a construction worker who lived alone in Spitzhof in the market town of Bad Traunstein in the Zwettl district.

On December 2, 2023, at around 2:30 a.m., the 57-year-old was driving a car on the L 7174 from Grafenschlag in the direction of Martinsberg. The Lower Austria police reported this in a short report about the case. We have also already reported. That night, parts of Austria were covered in snow following the onset of winter. Entire places were cut off from the outside world. Erwin M. was at a company Christmas party and, despite the snow, decided to drive home in his silver Skoda.

According to the police, he is said to have left the road in the municipality of Bad Traunstein, shortly after the Pfaffings district. He got stuck in a ditch. As a result, he probably made his way home on foot before he fell on a freight road and then froze to death.

The Austrian was only found the next day

Krone.at wants more detailed information: According to this, M. fell after about a kilometer. It is unclear whether he was injured. In any case, he then ran back a few meters in the opposite direction until he fell again for unknown reasons. Apparently he didn’t get up again after that. The Lower Austria police were no longer available to confirm the descriptions on Tuesday afternoon (December 5th).

When the Austrian didn’t show up at home on Saturday morning and firefighters found his car in the ditch, a search operation was launched. A work colleague finally discovered M., who had probably fallen victim to the severe cold.

Could Erwin M. have prevented his death? One can only speculate, but he probably could no longer drive his car and had no cell phone service. Philipp Gutlederer from Emergency Call Lower Austria recommends loudly krone.at: “If you have enough fuel in the tank or the battery is sufficiently charged, you should stay in the car in this weather and turn on the hazard lights.”