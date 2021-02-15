Guatemalan civil protection authorities reported on Monday that eruptive activity at the Pacaya and Fuego volcanoes, both near the country’s capital, decreased after expelling lava and ash to several towns.

Guatemala City (AFP)

A report from the Institute of Volcanology indicates that the Fuego volcano, 3,763 m high and located 35 km southwest of the capital, registered activity in the crater during the night and early morning but now with weak and moderate explosions.

However, it keeps incandescent material 100 meters high and still emits active lava flows.

“The explosions have caused weak rumbles and caused the vibrations of roofs in the houses of neighboring communities,” said David de León, spokesman for the civil protection organization Conres, when presenting the report.

De León clarified that although the Fuego volcano continues to erupt, its activity has already decreased.

Meanwhile, the Pacaya, 2,552 meters high and located about 25 km south of Guatemala City, also registers weak to moderate explosions, contrary to the strong ones of last week.

But the rumbles – with sounds that compare to those of a train locomotive – and the emissions of ash plumes were no longer observable on Monday, authorities said.

On June 3, 2018, the Fuego volcano registered a powerful eruption that caused an avalanche of gases, ash and burning rocks that devastated a community in Escuintla, leaving 202 dead and 229 missing, according to official data.

El Pacaya, on May 27, 2010, was also activated and caused the death of a television journalist while covering the news. It also caused damage to crops.