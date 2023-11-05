Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

Increasing risk of volcanic eruption in Italy. The Minister for Civil Defense comments on the current research results.

Rome – Many people are already familiar with the famous volcano Vesuvius in Italy. But now experts are worried about a possible eruption of the supervolcano. These are the so-called Phlegraean Fields (Campi Flegrei). They consist of many volcanoes and cover an area of ​​150 square meters.

Researchers from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) have already discovered one study, that the Phlegraean fields were more susceptible to cracks. This makes an outbreak more likely. Now explains according to the report Today.at Nello Musumeci, the Minister of Civil Protection in Italy: “According to the Commission on Major Risks to Civil Protection, there have been increasing indications that magma is also involved in earthquakes and the uplift of the ground.”

Experts warn of the eruption of the super volcano in Italy. (Symbolic image) © Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance/dpa

Half a million people would have to be evacuated if a supervolcano erupts

Therefore, the supervolcano is now under intensive observation. Almost 360,000 people currently live in the risk area. According to the report of daily News In the event of an impending eruption, around half a million people would have to be evacuated. According to the Italian authorities, this would take three days.

The areas are divided into specific risk zones through investigations. According to Musumeci, people in the red risk zone in particular should be prepared for an evaluation. If an area is classified as risk level red, this would mean that an outbreak is expected in a few days. There is currently a yellow warning level for the Phlegraean Fields. Italy’s Minister for Civil Protection is currently considering whether to increase the danger level to organs.

If the danger level increases, monitoring of the supervolcano should be increased. In addition, the population is informed about possible evacuation plans and behavior. It is still unclear whether and when the supervolcano will erupt. “We can’t see what’s happening underground. Instead, we have to decipher the clues that the volcano gives us, i.e. earthquakes and ground uplifts,” says co-author of the INGV study Stefano Carlino.

This is how likely the eruption of the supervolcano is

Therefore, according to the report of Editorial Network Germany also criticism of the current reports about a possible eruption of the supervolcano. The mayor of the small Italian town of Bacoli accuses the civil defense of scaring away tourists. The city of Bacoli is in the risk area in the event of an outbreak.

In addition, earthquakes and ground uplift in the area are not uncommon. There have been repeated small earthquakes in the region. There was also a rise in the ground. Researcher Carlino therefore suspects: “Campi Flegrei could be entering a new routine of gentle rising and falling, as seen in similar volcanoes around the world, or simply coming to rest. We can’t yet say with certainty what will happen. It is important that we are prepared for all developments.” (mima)