Guatemala City (AFP) – The Fuego volcano spewed lava and ash this Sunday, prompting Guatemalan authorities to preventatively close the main national airport and a highway.

The Fuego volcano, 3,763 meters high and located about 35 kilometers from Guatemala City, began its new eruptive phase on Saturday night.

The Guatemalan capital’s La Aurora international airport was closed “temporarily” at mid-morning, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said in a statement, due “to the presence of ash” near the runway.

The closure made it necessary to divert at least two flights that were supposed to land in La Aurora, one from Miami and the other from Santo Domingo, and to delay the takeoff of other planes, according to sources from the airport institution.

In addition, a highway that connects the south and the center of the country remained preventively closed on Sunday due to the eruption of the Fuego volcano, the most active in Central America.

The RN-14 route was closed for “prevention” after the descent of material down the slopes of the volcano and the fall of ash, Juan Carlos Aquino, spokesman for the Highway Police, told reporters.

The closure is maintained in two sections of the highway, in the municipalities of Escuintla and Alotenango, close to the city of Antigua, the colonial capital of Guatemala and the country’s main tourist center.

The Fuego volcano began its new eruptive phase with strong explosions, expulsion of ash, lava flows and burning material (pyroclastic flow), said the National Institute of Volcanology of Guatemala.

The eruption maintains an “incandescent fountain” of lava for over 300 meters above the crater and a column of ash that rises more than two kilometers from the top of this volcano located between the departments (provinces) of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepéquez.

The Institute of Volcanology also warned about the possible descent of more avalanches of burning material down the slopes and ravines.

A column of ash and smoke rises from the Fuego volcano during its eruption seen from the municipality of Alotenango, on December 11, 2022. © Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

from the colony

In the indigenous town of Alotenango, located nine kilometers east of the volcano, its inhabitants saw a sudden expulsion of lava on Saturday night that reddened the sky.

“The population is already used to living this and they look at it as if it were normal,” Mayan farmer Demetrio Pamal, 28, told the AFP news agency.

However, numerous tourists came to the town to photograph and make videos of the eruption, a natural phenomenon that has caused the admiration of foreigners since the 16th century.

Colonial chronicles narrate that in 1524 the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Alvarado was the first European to sight the fury of this volcano. In 1932 an eruption sent ash to the east that reached as far as El Salvador (125 km away) and Honduras (175 km away).

Pamal said that although Alotenango is used to eruptions, many families had a “72-hour backpack” prepared in advance with food, water, a flashlight and other survival items, following the recommendations of the authorities.

For now Civil Protection has not ordered preventive evacuations due to the eruption of the volcano, which remains under permanent monitoring, said its spokesman, Rodolfo García.

volcano region

The Fuego volcano is reputed to be the most active in Central America.

A view of the eruption of the Fuego volcano in southwestern Guatemala from the municipality of Alotenango, on December 11, 2022. © Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

This seven-country region is home to more than a hundred volcanoes, many of which are popular tourist destinations, though they occasionally cause death and destruction.

On June 3, 2018, the Fuego volcano caused an avalanche of burning material that devastated the town of San Miguel Los Lotes and covered part of a highway, leaving 215 dead and a similar number missing.

“With what happened in 2018, now the authorities are already more alert and more active,” said José Sul, another resident of Alotenango.

The Fuego volcano adjoins the inactive Acatenango volcano (3,500 meters high). In addition, the Santiaguito (west) and Pacaya (south) volcanoes are also active in Guatemala.

Unlike the Andean volcanoes of South America, the Guatemalan volcanoes do not have snow on their tops due to the temperate climate of Central America.