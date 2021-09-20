Since it started, on Sunday at a quarter past three in the afternoon, the eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, did not stop. According to volcanologists who closely follow its evolution, the jets of smoke, lava and gases that release the fissures of the volcano could last “between weeks and months.”

Through the eight mouths that so far caused the eruption, the volcano located in an unpopulated area of ​​the Cumbre Vieja expels rivers of lava that advance at 700 meters per hour destroying everything in its path.

There are already more than a hundred houses destroyed and seven roads affected. Five thousand residents of the municipalities closest to the volcano were evacuated and a school in Los Llanos de Aridane, one of the most affected towns, was “Devoured by lava”, said the director of the Los Campitos school, which is attended by 23 students.

“Lava literally eats houses, infrastructures and crops that he finds on his way to the coast of the Aridane valley ”, laments the president of the Cabildo of the island of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata.

The lava wave advances at 700 meters per hour. Fot Reuters

The Spanish head of government, Pedro Sánchez, traveled to the island on Sunday, the second-to-last to form in the Canary Islands archipelago.

The dangers

“The priority on La Palma is to guarantee safety”he said this Monday from the island. Sánchez postponed his trip to the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

“It is key to exercise extreme caution around the perimeter of the eruption and consult the information in official sources. All of Spain is with this island ”, added the president.

The permanent roar that the volcano spews is translated into lava, pyroclasts – solid particles of incandescent rock – and toxic gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Is broadcasting between 6,000 and 9,000 tons of SO2 per day. And the volcanic ash cloud is already 3,000 meters high. The airspace was not interrupted but the airlines that fly over it have already activated alternative protocols.

For now, according to the island’s authorities, the residents are not in danger of life. But it is inevitable that some approach the viewpoints of the towns to see, even from a distance, if their houses or their fields resist the passage of tongues of incandescent lava. Others, the most reckless, they get closer to get the selfie immortalize them with the eruption in the background.

But how far from the volcano would the inhabitants of La Palma have to be so that the gases and ashes that it is releasing do not harm their health?

“The gases do not disperse but the particles and ashes do. Depending on the weather, they can spread out for kilometers. As minimum, people should stay ten kilometers away around the last area affected by the eruption ”, he tells Clarion Cristina Martínez, pulmonologist and coordinator of the Environment Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR).

The climate, for now, seems to take pity on the hell that burns in La Palma: “The trade winds from the northeast component are carrying away the ash cloud that reaches 3,000 meters in height towards the south and the absence of heavy rains is allowing the ash not to settle on the surface ”, predicts the meteorologist Francisco Martín, of Meteored, the website that reports on the weather in Spain in real time.

Consequences

Regarding the consequences that the proximity to the eruption of the volcano can cause, the pulmonologist Martínez details: “The risk is the inhalation of smoke, CO2 and base sulfur that produce acute injuries at levels of the upper respiratory tract and then the Ashes, which depends on the magnitude, will cause respiratory affectation. There will be an exacerbation of asthma cases and more need for medication ”.

Consulted by Clarion on how it can affect those who have recovered from Covid, clarifies: “It does not represent a greater risk for people who have gone through the coronavirus, if they recovered without sequelae. If the Covid has left them sequelae, they have the same risks as chronic respiratory patients, “says the coordinator of the Environment Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Pneumonology.

“This is like an inverted pyramid,” he adds. It will affect many people with mild symptoms and then it will develop important symptoms in the most fragile: children, the elderly and chronic respiratory patients. ” The pandemic makes one more question almost inevitable: Can the eruption favor the spread of the coronavirus?

“There are studies on air pollution and Covid but we do not have clear evidence that it favors the spread of the virus,” says the pulmonologist. There is biological plausibility, that is, it is possible that, since there are particles in the ambient air, they interact with other particles such as viruses, but so far there is no scientific evidence that this is the case. “

PB