An eruption is underway in the Svartsengi volcanic system in southeast Iceland, and authorities have ordered the evacuation of the town of Grindavik, about 70 km southwest of the capital Reykjavik. The evacuation order could remain in force for 3 weeks, depending on the evolution of the situation. Residents may be allowed temporary return to recover and preserve assets.

The country's meteorological office specifies that this is the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021. A coast guard helicopter was sent to assess the situation, reported the Civil Protection, which declared the emergency.

The latest eruption on the peninsula began in the Svartsengi volcanic system on December 18, causing the evacuation of the 4,000 inhabitants of the town of Grindavik and the closure of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist resort. On that occasion Grindavik was spared from the lava.