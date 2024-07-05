Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Italy’s volcanoes Stromboli and Etna are showing increased activity: pictures show lava flows, civil protection is intensifying surveillance and warning residents.

Stromboli – The Stromboli volcano caused a stir in Italy due to its unusually high activity on Friday morning (5 July). According to the Italian newspaper The Republic This is followed by the highest alert level red for all residents of the island. Early warning systems have been activated to protect the population on the Aeolian island of Stromboli from the massive impact of lava and ash.

Volcanic eruptions on Stromboli: pyroclastic flows and their threat

A strong pyroclastic flow formed on Thursday (July 4) along the Sciara del Fuoco and extended into the sea. These flows, a mixture of hot gases and ash, are extremely dangerous. A lava flow also formed on Stromboli, which extended from about 700 meters above the sea from the volcano to the coast, reports the news agency Ansa.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reports a two-kilometer-high column of ash over the Sciara del Fuoco. This ash cloud can not only affect air traffic, but also cause serious health problems, especially respiratory diseases.

Pyroclastic flow A pyroclastic flow is a fast-flowing, dense mixture of hot gas, magma, crystals, and rock fragments that flows along the Earth’s surface following the topography. It can be formed by the collapse of eruption clouds or by explosions and the collapse of lava domes. These flows leave behind deposits such as ignimbrites and block-and-ash deposits. Source: Dictionary of Geosciences (www.spektrum.de/lexikon/geowissenschaften/pyroklastic-current)

Alarm level raised at Stromboli: Authorities order protective measures

In view of this situation, the civil protection has raised the alert level again, as ansa.it This means increased monitoring and better communication between science and operational units of the National Civil Protection. Various centers of excellence, including the INGV and the CNR-Irea, have supported this decision.

The Advanced Operations Centre (COA) of the National Civil Protection has been activated. Experts are coordinating with local authorities to ensure the protection of the population. The mayor of Lipari has already ordered protective measures and is continuously informed about the situation.

Residents of Stromboli are asked to keep themselves informed about current developments and to follow the instructions of the civil protection authorities. The danger of further volcanic events exists at any time, which is why the population must be prepared to be evacuated in an emergency.

Etna also increasingly active: ash cloud over Catania – airspace partially closed

Mount Etna in Sicily is also showing increased activity. An eruption on the southeast slope created an ash cloud almost five kilometers high that covered Catania and the surrounding area. The airport had to partially close the airspace and restrict air traffic, reports the Italian daily The Republic.

The INGV and other scientific institutions continuously monitor the volcanoes Stromboli and Etna. Seismic measurements and geophysical surveys are crucial to analyze the activity of the volcanoes and issue warnings, according to the official Website of the Italian Civil Protection Authority. A noticeable increase in seismic amplitude on Stromboli indicates continued high activity.

“Regardless of the local volcanic phenomena, which can often exhibit fluctuations, a situation of increased volcanic imbalance continues to exist. The population of the island is therefore invited to stay informed and pay close attention to the advice of the local civil protection authorities,” said the civil protection authority.

Pictures from the helicopter: The lava cooling in the seawater creates a thick cloud of water vapor, carbon dioxide or monoxide and sulfur dioxide. © Vigili del Fuoco

Stromboli and Etna: Impact on the region

The volcanic activities on Stromboli and Etna can pose a threat for the affected regions. Scientists and authorities are working together to monitor the situation and take appropriate protective measures.

The region around Stromboli and Etna is regularly in the headlines due to its volcanic activity. Both volcanoes are among the most active in Europein addition to those in Iceland, reported go-etna.de. The evolution of the situation remains to be seen, while the affected regions must remain vigilant. (ls)