Ertzainas in Fight. The name that this group of Ertzaintza agents has chosen to demand a new agreement with labor improvements says it all. A few began by organizing themselves through a WhatsApp group, but they gained so many followers that they formed a Telegram channel that currently brings together some 4,000 agents. They are close to half of the Basque Police force (around 8,000), they call themselves the “asyndical movement” and they are decisively influencing the negotiations that the Basque Department of Security maintains with the union of centrals that form Erne, Esan, Euspel and Sipe. Ertzainas en Lucha has managed to clog the traffic in the three capitals, has demonstrated in front of the Basque Parliament outside the allowed space and maintains the threat of endangering the security device during the start and passage of the Tour de France through Euskadi. “Without an agreement, there is no Tour”, they proclaim in their well-known acts of protest. In the Basque Government all the alarms have gone off. Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu and the sector’s counselor, Josu Erkoreka, fear that the actions of this group will negatively affect the development of the French cycling tour through the Basque lands and, above all, damage the image of the body.

The Tour goes through three stages through the Basque Country, between July 1 and 3, and will force the deployment of an unprecedented police force. Every day 1,700 Ertzaintza agents will participate, in addition to local police officers, motorists from the Gendarmerie, firefighters, toilets… The squad will pass through 108 municipalities during those three days and surveillance will be required at 2,190 crossings. Mobility restrictions on streets and highways will affect the vast majority of citizens. The passage of the cycling race will be a great international showcase for the Basque Country.

Less than three weeks after the cycling peloton lands in Bilbao, the open labor conflict in the Ertzaintza jeopardizes the security plan prepared by the Basque Department of Security. The irruption of the self-styled Movement Without Agreement there is no Tour, which has now been renamed Ertzainas en Lucha, has blown up the negotiations that the four unions had been holding with the leadership to renew an agreement approved in 2011. This “non-union” collective ” has asked to intervene as “verifiers” at Table 125, as the forum in which the working conditions of the workforce are agreed upon is known. They demand a salary increase of 1,100 euros per month to match their salaries with those of other local police officers in the Basque Country, as well as improvements in security, training, provision of materials and risk prevention plans.

Agents monitor a protest by ertzainas during the meeting of the Basque Government in Busturia on June 6. LUIS TEJIDO (EFE)

After 40 meetings, an agreement is still not reached. The ertzainas They have decided to take action. In the 41 years of existence of the Ertzaintza, such a high degree of tension had not been known. The tension is maximum. During their protest actions, the agents display a banner with the slogan “Without a dignified regulatory agreement, there is no tour. 12 years without agreement. Ertzainas in Fight”. In this way they stood up in front of the French consulate in Bilbao on May 17. It was another warning after the show of force that they had a few days before, when more than 2,000 agents managed to block traffic in Bilbao. They continued with the protests and caused traffic chaos in the three capitals. Days later, a thousand plainclothes agents appeared dressed “in mourning” before the headquarters where the Government held its weekly council in Busturia (Bizkaia). They also gathered in front of the Basque Parliament and invaded the space authorized to prevent the passage of the tramway in Vitoria without the ertzainas who were on duty to do anything to prevent it.

Given the look that the agents’ pressure was taking, the political chief of the Ertzaintza raised a cry to heaven after this protest: “There are reasons to think that there were conducts contrary to the legal system,” said Erkoreka. His department has opened a disciplinary file. The counselor maintains that the unions are “frightened and gripped” by the actions of the Ertzainas en Lucha collective and have yielded to their demands. The lehendakari goes further and warns that the Ertzaintza, one of the symbols of Basque self-government, “cannot afford to lose the respect of the society to which it owes itself.”

The great concern in the Ministry of Security is whether the mobilizations and protests of the agents, which until now are having a massive follow-up, are going to be transferred to the days when the Tour will be in the Basque Country. The ertzainas The most combative have already announced that they intend to take advantage of the exit from the French race to defend their claims. His latest protest to demand labor improvements, which has been attended by more than 500 ertzainas dressed in white, consisted of a demonstration this Monday on the esplanade of the San Mamés field, the starting point of a cycling tour that ran along the route of the first stage of the Tour.

In this pulse, Erkoreka has made several calls for calm and asked the unions not to be influenced by the union group and to accept to resume dialogue at the negotiating table. He recalled that most of the agents of the body have a net salary of 2,500 euros per month and that the approval of the professional career in 2021 is assuming an investment of 21 million to be distributed among the 8,000 agents on the staff. This coming Thursday, the ertzainas in struggle they have once again called a rally in front of Parliament “but without disturbing Mr. Urkullu and Erkoreka, abiding by all their prohibitions”, they have announced through social networks.