About 3.5 million workers were in ERTE due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Given the imminent start of the Income Declaration campaign, the Tax Agency has published a series of recommendations to try to solve the doubts of affected taxpayers.

Having had two payers (the company and the SEPE) and enter more than 14,000 euros, the employee is obliged to render accounts to the treasury. Besides this, some people have mistakenly received a higher benefit to which it corresponds, which generates the obligation to include it within the Declaration.

In this situation The Treasury recommends that “if the taxpayer does not know the amount to be returned, consult the SEPE for the exact or approximate amount of the refund that you must make. “Therefore, whoever does not have that exact figure, must pay for everything entered at the time. Once the employee regularizes his benefits, he will have to complain to the Tax Agency the amount disbursed over.

Wait for the campaign to progress

Another of the Suggested options from Hacienda is “wait for the rental campaign to advance, thus increasing the possibility of receive notification from SEPE with the amount to be returned “.

In this position are all those affected who have not yet received the request of the public body to adjust the amounts collected and those to whom the SEPE does not clarify how much money they must return.

Fix the situation

As stated by the Treasury, they are working to fix the situation “maintaining contacts with the SEPE to receive files with periodically updated data “, as the public service” goes managing reimbursement files for amounts paid in excess “.

Data update

There is also a tool to know if the data has been corrected: the information is updated every time you log in to the web, “so that the taxpayer will be able to know throughout the campaign if the information has been modified “.