Risks are increasing in the emerging market corporate bond segment. But the manager of the fund knows about the dangers. He positions himself wisely and at the right time. By Jörg Billina

I.n the past few years, companies from the high-growth emerging markets have raised a lot of money on the capital market. The asset class now has a volume of over two trillion euros. It is thus significantly larger than the market for European high-yield bonds.

There are two reasons for investing: The bonds yield more than bonds from industrialized countries. The yield gap is currently 150 to 200 basis points. That shouldn’t change anytime soon. Interest rates remain low in the industrialized countries. In addition, emerging markets corporate bonds offer the opportunity to diversify the portfolio.

But investors are currently cautious. As in the industrialized countries, economic dynamism is slackening considerably in the emerging markets. “A number of countries have already been downgraded by the rating agencies,” says Péter Varga, senior fund manager of the First Bond EM Corporate at Erste Asset Management. South African bonds, for example, are now classified as “junk”. Colombia and Mexico are also threatened with a downgrade into the speculative area. Active management is therefore much more popular than before. “In the course of the corona crisis, the credit quality and solvency of emerging market companies will also suffer.”

The rating agency Moody’s also contributes to risk aversion. She predicts a significant increase in corporate bankruptcies. Last year, the default rate of speculative bonds from emerging markets was just 0.8 percent. Now the so-called default rate threatens to rise to over 13 percent.

Increasing fluctuations

Although manager Varga sees this figure as clearly exaggerated, he recently set up the fund a little more defensively in view of the volatility to be expected in the wake of the US elections and a second corona wave. However, he also uses the currently increased fluctuations to enter or increase positions. As early as March, he recognized opportunities for Brazilian food manufacturers. After a significant price increase, he sold it again, although the rating agencies only recently upgraded the shares.

Short-term bonds from Bharti Airtel on the other hand are still highly weighted. The Indian telecommunications company is one of the beneficiaries of the lockdown on the subcontinent. The Chinese internet giant can be found for the same reason Tencent among the top ten values. In addition, the company earns little income abroad and is therefore hardly affected by possible US sanctions.

“We are intensively analyzing the fundamental development to be expected on the basis of forerunner indicators and evaluations. In this way we can separate the wheat from the chaff,” explains Varga. Sustainability aspects are also taken into account. Just looking at the company figures is not enough. The economic policy of the federal states, the measures of the central banks and the development of raw material prices are also monitored. “The solvency of the company also depends on this,” says Varga.

So far, the manager has made the right decisions. Erste Bond EM Corporate has achieved 5.3 percent since the beginning of the year, which is significantly better than other funds. With a plus of 27 percent over a five-year period, the long-term performance is also better than the competition. Thanks to its consistently strong performance, it was given a fund rating of 1.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE