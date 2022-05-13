THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, May 13, 2022, 2:23 p.m.



Although they are designed to improve traffic and reduce accidents, roundabouts concentrate a good number of bad driving practices. They are one of the necessary infrastructures for proper road traffic, but many drivers are unaware of the rules or do not follow them, which can cause danger to other vehicles and an accident. To avoid this, the DGT contemplates multiple sanctions of up to 500 euros that punish bad practices in roundabouts.

The main objective when driving is to do it in the best possible way without disturbing other road users. Those who do not follow it, usually incur three common infractions that, in addition to the fine, can lead to the withdrawal of the driving license. These are the most common cases:

1. Speeding. It is considered one of the most serious and the fine is 500 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points from the card. According to the DGT: “Excessive speed can cause a collision with other vehicles that enter at regulatory speed. It can also be a risk for pedestrians crossing the road at the exit of the roundabout. It can be a crime if reckless driving is observed that puts many lives at risk.

2. Exit from inside. It is a very common practice, but it is illegal and carries a heavy penalty of 500 euros and 6 points on the card. This is the case of a vehicle leaving the roundabout directly from the inside, crossing the rest of the lanes, which causes a risk of collision with those traveling in the outer lanes and those who have to brake abruptly. It can also be considered reckless driving, as it hinders the movement of vehicles.

3. Priority to the cyclist. The fine in this case is also 500 euros and 6 points, and can even become a crime, because if the driver does not correctly signal his movements, it can cause risk and collision with the cyclist who has priority.