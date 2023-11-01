Chivas and Queretaro They faced each other on the night of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the Corregidora stadium. The match was on matchday number fifteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the Rebaño Sagrado arrived with the obligation to add three to stay at the top of the general table.
Only last Saturday did Tigres show their luck, after defeating them 4-0 at the Jalisco stadium, on a night to forget. However, with Querétaro things were different. With goals from Érick Gutiérrez and Roberto Alvarado, the red and white team went into halftime winning the match 2-0.
In the second half, things changed. Querétaro came out with everything in search of the goal that would bring them closer on the scoreboard, and the young Chivas defender: Raúl Martínez, collaborated for the cause of the locals, committing a penalty, which veteran Pablo Barrera converted into a goal in the fifty-first minute. five.
What seemed to be a field day for Chivas became ugly in the final minutes, when the red and white player Ricardo Marín found himself with the red card in the eighty-third minute of the match, leaving his teammates numerically inferior.
A draw was not an option. If Chivas wanted to remain at the top of the general table, in order to qualify directly for the quarterfinals, they had to win no matter what. And although they suffered, Paunovic’s men achieved it. They reached twenty-four units and the pass is 100% in their hands.
