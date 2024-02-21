Russian tourists began to be turned away at the border due to typos in their passports

Russian tourists began to complain en masse about the inability to travel abroad due to errors in their passports. Reports on increasing cases of travel bans Telegram-Shot channel.

Who may not be allowed to leave the country?

So, travelers are turned back right at the airport, saying that they cannot leave the country. Often the cause is typos or the wrong font used when issuing the document. The problem mainly affects only tourists with old-style five-year passports without biometrics, which were issued to them between 2023 and 2024.

Travel agents admit that the massive occurrence of errors is due to a technical failure in the production of documents. At the same time, the Russians themselves cannot find the flaw, since they do not know all the requirements that apply to passports. According to information Telegram-channel “Well, people, let’s go!”, you should pay attention to the machine-readable zone (MCZ) – this is text on a white background at the bottom of the main page of the passport. The gender of the person may be incorrectly indicated there.

You can also check the font in the MChZ – the letters and numbers in the bottom line must be the same size. The number 1 must have an underscore, and the number 7 cannot have a curved stem.

How Russians are deprived of vacations abroad

One of the last similar cases became incident at Yekaterinburg Koltsovo airport. A Russian man named Veniamin did not have a gender code in his passport. Ignoring the problem, he went to the airport to fly with his family on vacation to Dubai, but was never able to leave Koltsovo.

He was detained at passport control. The document was confiscated from the Russian and a corresponding certificate was issued. Veniamin said that he received his foreign passport in the summer of 2023.

This is the fault of the Federal Migration Service. A terrible mistake ruined my vacation Benjamin

It is known that most often errors in passports are detected at Koltsovo airport. So, for a similar problem complained and another resident of Yekaterinburg, Alfiya. She was planning to go on vacation to Thailand with her son, but was detained by border guards. Errors were found in the passports of both mother and son.

I actually have a mistake in my middle name in my passport, one letter is missing: instead of “Ansarovna” it is written “Ansarova”. Although I had already gone through passport control with this passport before, there were no questions. And my son has one digit in the machine-readable zone that is incorrect, it should be at the end of 5, but it is 4 Alfia

The travelers' passports were confiscated, and during the inspection the plane flew safely to Thailand without them. The tour operator was unable to resell return flight tickets and refuse hotel reservations, so out of 620 thousand rubles spent on vacation, Alfiya received only 110.

Why has control over foreign passports increased?

Until May 2023, one error in a foreign passport was not considered a critical problem – the holder of such a document could safely leave the country. However, in the spring the State Duma adopted law, which spells out specific conditions for invalidating foreign passports. Such criteria include loss of a document, change of full name, gender or other personal information, termination of Russian citizenship, unsuitability of a passport or its issue using fake or invalid documents.

Border guards can also declare a passport invalid if the issuing authority made a mistake on it. The relevant law came into force on December 11, 2023. On the same dates, a government decree of November 22 came into force, clarifying the procedure for confiscating and canceling foreign passports from some citizens.

Comments from tourism industry representatives

Errors in documents began to emerge en masse at the end of 2023, after the new law came into force. At the same time, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) became track behind the situation.

The first case is a typo in the name, the second case is a missing letter in the name of the city. We are monitoring the situation because nothing like this has happened before Maya Lomidzeexecutive director of ATOR

General Director of the tour operator Space Travel, Vice President of ATOR Artur Muradyan recommended that everyone who is going abroad check the spelling of the Russian transcription of their name, surname, and place of birth. At the same time, he warned that in the case of writing the name in Latin letters, some liberties are allowed.

Lawyer's comment

By words tourism lawyer Igor Kositsyn, Russians are concerned about possible problems at the border due to errors in their passports. A document can even be confiscated due to an incorrectly stitched cover.

There are also cases where a foreign passport was confiscated because the number of stitches sewn in the middle with threads somehow did not match. So they see visually that something is wrong with the passport. For example, they go to the passport issuing authority, that is, to the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they are told that everything is fine with the passport, everything is fine, but under absolutely the same conditions the same passport was confiscated Igor Kositsynlawyer

The lawyer emphasized that the new law controlling the confiscation of foreign passports did not have a transition period. In addition, it applies to all documents, including those issued before the adoption and entry into force of the law.