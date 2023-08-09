The Investigative Committee did not find confirmation of the version of the UAV attack on the plant in Sergiev Posad

A powerful explosion thundered on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) on the morning of August 9. The epicenter was a warehouse with pyrotechnics, which was completely destroyed – now there is a deep crater in this place. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged about a hundred apartments, more than 50 people were injured. Several versions of what happened are being considered, including sabotage, but the main version is negligence.

What happened

Judging by the data from the surveillance cameras, the explosion occurred at 10:40 am. Its epicenter was in a hangar rented by the Piro-Ross company for a pyrotechnics warehouse. As a result, a room with an area of ​​1.6 thousand square meters was destroyed. The blast wave and fragments damaged more than a hundred apartments outside the territory of the enterprise, four buildings were completely destroyed, and six more were partially destroyed. A neighboring school was damaged, as was a sewing shop. There was a fire on the area of ​​400 square meters.

The moment of the explosion was caught on video.

More than 50 people were injured in the explosion, according to the latest official figures. As the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov said, some of them are in intensive care with burns and head injuries. More than 20 people were taken to the traumatology department. The rest had shrapnel injuries of moderate severity.

What versions are being considered

One of the first versions of what happened was a drone attack, but it was almost immediately refuted by emergency services. Later, the governor said that the involvement of the drone was not confirmed, and Also Investigative Committee (IC).

The representative of the regional head office of the Investigative Committee, Olga Vradiy, said that the main version of the explosion was a violation of safety standards.

Investigators also do not exclude the possibility of sabotage. According to information that has not yet been confirmed, the detonation could have occurred during the unloading of a truck that drove into the plant.

The director of Piro-Ross announced a strange hum before the explosion

According to Sergei Chankaev, at the time of the incident, he was holding a meeting at the enterprise and heard an unusual sound. The rumble was short, its source could not be determined.

In addition, Chankaev denies that the epicenter of the explosion was on the territory of the hangar, which is rented by his company. According to the businessman, the detonation allegedly occurred in a mechanical warehouse, where there were neither people nor pyrotechnics.

According to one version, in the exploded hangar kept fireworks barrels, which are used when launching fireworks.

An ex-employee of Piro-Ross said that the raw materials for fireworks in the warehouse were “lying around anywhere”

A man who worked at a company declaredthat the white smoke in the form of a mushroom, which was filmed by eyewitnesses, indicates an explosion of gunpowder.

"Piro-Ross" made fireworks in the interests of the Ministry of Defense – 125 mm, their elements were stored anywhere. Gunpowder exploded there, because they saw a white mushroom immediately after the explosion, a lot of white smoke, this is gunpowder, then black smoke went Former Piro-Ross employee

He considers the human factor to be the most probable version of the state of emergency.

In addition, the former chief engineer of Piro-Ross Andrey Inkin toldthat, judging by the records from surveillance cameras, the explosion occurred in the 25th building, where the transport workshop with a small extension of foam blocks is located. “It was there that all sorts of fireworks and gunpowder were stored. This, of course, is a violation, this should not be kept in the city center,” he said.

It also became known that the company has been going through bankruptcy proceedings since 2021. Around the same time, problems began with the payment of wages to employees.

The director of Piro-Ross was taken for interrogation to the Investigative Committee

Chankaev has not yet been charged. The company is under investigation.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on violation of industrial safety requirements in hazardous production.