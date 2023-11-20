ASUS received some reports regarding the motherboard ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 EDITIONpart of the set created in collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The word “Evangelion” was written incorrectly on the left side of the motherboard and ASUS decided to remedy this by extending the warranty for another year and offering a decorative part with the correct wording. Further details below.

Motherboard – Printing Error on ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 EDITION To our valued ASUS customers, We have recently received reports of motherboard-related incidents ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 EDITION regarding the incorrect spelling of the word “Evangelion” on the decorative part located on the left side of the product. We sincerely apologize for any difficulty or inconvenience this may have caused. As part of our commitment to addressing this issue, we will extend the warranty for an additional year and implement a replacement program. ASUS will provide a corrected decorative part that end users can use to replace the incorrectly printed part. If you encounter this problem, please contact your local customer service for more details. We understand the importance of this issue and want to assure you that we are committed to resolving it promptly. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our ASUS customer service.

Source: ASUS