No picture, no sound: If your lovely evening of watching TV is suddenly interrupted, it's often due to the WiFi. That's the best thing to do.

Und then something happens that abruptly ends a cozy evening of watching TV: The picture jerks, a wheel turns on the TV, and the viewers turn the wheel. A small streaming box, which is connected via WLAN, ensures the good reception so far Retrieves data from the Internet. In such situations, when the owner of the house, more or less at a loss, first restarts the box, then the television and finally the router, the only thing missing is Grandpa's wise comment something like this: “This never happened to us before with the satellite dish .”

What the local system administrator can do now is, above all, to systematically work through possible sources of error. Start with what comes into the house. Are DSL, cable connection or even fiber optic fast enough? Low-resolution video streaming requires approximately 5 Mbps. If the resolution is higher or there are several people in the household who want to watch their videos at the same time, a connection with a download rate of 50 Mbit/s is sufficient.